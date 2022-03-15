Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

According to a report from NFL.com, the Patriots are bringing back one of their most consistent performers of the last two-and-a-half years.

Mar 15, 2022 at 07:19 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211011_PDC_Folk_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots kicker Nick Folk sets his sights on the uprights before attempting a field goal in Houston, October 10, 2021.

The Patriots continue to use the early free agency period to retain some of their reliable veterans, as the latest report from Tom Pelissero of NFL.com says that the team has retained kicker Nick Folk on a two-year deal.

Folk has seen a career resurgence in New England since joining the team in 2019 after Stephen Gostkowski was lost for the year to injury. Since then, Folk has made 76-of-84 field goals, good enough for a 90.5 percentage. He's hit three game winners over the two-plus seasons as well, including 2020 winners against the Cardinals and Jets, and a 2021 winner against the Texans, each of which earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

At 37 years old, Folk has shown no sign of slowing down and has maintained reliable consistency, earning the trust of the coaching staff. The team also has second-year kicker Quinn Nordin under contract for camp competition and development.

The deal is reportedly two years, $5 million with $2.2 million guaranteed.

