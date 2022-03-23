Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown

Brown, 28, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with San Francisco (2015-17), New England (2018 and 2021) and Las Vegas (2019-20). The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (244th overall) by San Francisco out of Florida in the 2015 NFL Draft. Brown was acquired by New England in a trade with San Francisco on April 27, 2018, signed with Las Vegas as an unrestricted free agent on March 13, 2019 and was re-acquired by New England in a trade with Las Vegas on March 17, 2021. Brown has played in 72 regular season games with 69 starts in his career and four playoff contests with New England. Brown has started at both right tackle and left tackle during his career. Last season, Brown was limited to nine starts at right tackle in the regular season.