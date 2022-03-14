Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz

Ferentz, 32, has accrued six seasons of NFL experience over the past eight years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-21). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He spent 2017 and part of the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 3, 2018. He played in two regular season games as a reserve and was inactive for all three postseason contests. In 2019, Ferentz played in a career-high 15 regular season games with two starts and appeared as a reserve in one playoff game. Over the last two seasons with New England, Ferentz rotated between the practice squad and 53-man roster. Last season, Ferentz played in three games with two starts at left guard.