Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Mar 21 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back their big starting right tackle on a two-year pact according to reports.

Mar 21, 2022 at 08:56 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

trent-brown-pdc-watermarked

According to a Monday morning report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are bringing back offensive tackle Trent Brown on a two-year deal. Brown had originally played one season with the Patriots at left tackle in 2018, winning Super Bowl 53 with the team, before departing to the Raiders for two seasons.

In 2021, Brown returned to New England, this time manning the right side for nine games as he battled a calf injury early in the season. The monstrous tackle can be outright dominating at times and when healthy he's one of the best tackles in the league.

Brown will turn just 29 in April as he remains in the prime of his career and helps secure a significant position of need after the team lost Ted Karras to the Bengals in free agency and traded Shaq Mason to the Bucs. With Brown's return both starting tackles and center David Andrews will all be back up front in 2022, with Michael Onwenu waiting in the wings to take over one of the guard spots.

"Trent's done a good job of not only reacclimating himself, but say bringing a good level of leadership and toughness and dependability to the team that I think everybody respects," said Bill Belichick this summer during training camp. "He's ready to go. He's got a good blue collar working attitude. He competes well. Whatever the situation is; run, pass, two-minute drill, goal line, whatever it happens to be, he competes well. He performs well. He really has done a good job of taking the 2018 year of experience in the system and really building on it and becoming a much more valuable player in terms of leadership, communication and helping other people out."

Related Links

In other reports on Monday morning, the Patriots are said to also be hosting cornerback Malcolm Butler, who had retired in 2021 but is looking to make a comeback, as well as running back Leonard Fournette, who won a Super Bowl in 2020 with the Bucs.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss they'll also have Bills RFA offensive guard Ryan Bates in as well, in a move that could potentially fill the only glaring remaining hole on the o-line.

Related Content

news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Gunner Olszewski signs two-year deal with Steelers

The Patriots are losing their leading returner as Gunner Olszewski has reportedly signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Report: Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley close to re-signing with Patriots

The Patriots are reportedly close to bringing back a familiar linebacker.
news

Report: Patriots add versatile offensive weapon

Ty Montgomery will be joining the Patriots on a two-year contract according to reports.
news

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

The Patriots' German fullback has a new home as he follows Brandon Bolden to Las Vegas.
news

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

As the new league year begins, reports have Gunner Olszewski set to hit the open free agency market, while a Patriot vet is on the move.
news

Report: Patriots make a move at cornerback

After spending two days focusing internally and on trades, the Patriots reportedly made their first external signing of free agency with cornerback Terrance Mitchell.
news

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

The Patriots are sending one of their starting guards to Tampa Bay in exchange for a draft pick according to various reports.
news

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

The Patriots are bringing back a veteran captain on a two year deal according to reports.
news

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

New England is sending Chase Winovich to Cleveland for a former Alabama linebacker according to reports.
news

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

According to a report from NFL.com, the Patriots are bringing back one of their most consistent performers of the last two-and-a-half years.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Damien Harris is all-in on Celtics with this bold take

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Analysis: Time for patience, not panic

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jame White 3/21: "I'm feeling pretty good"

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising