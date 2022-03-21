Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Brown will turn just 29 in April as he remains in the prime of his career and helps secure a significant position of need after the team lost Ted Karras to the Bengals in free agency and traded Shaq Mason to the Bucs. With Brown's return both starting tackles and center David Andrews will all be back up front in 2022, with Michael Onwenu waiting in the wings to take over one of the guard spots.

"Trent's done a good job of not only reacclimating himself, but say bringing a good level of leadership and toughness and dependability to the team that I think everybody respects," said Bill Belichick this summer during training camp. "He's ready to go. He's got a good blue collar working attitude. He competes well. Whatever the situation is; run, pass, two-minute drill, goal line, whatever it happens to be, he competes well. He performs well. He really has done a good job of taking the 2018 year of experience in the system and really building on it and becoming a much more valuable player in terms of leadership, communication and helping other people out."