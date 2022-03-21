Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

But Belichick still has a lot of work to do up front. Mike Onwenu projects as a starter at one of the guard spots but there is still a spot open. Veterans Yasir Durant and James Ferentz could fill the role, and CFL newcomer Drew Desjarlais is on the roster as well. Expect Belichick to address the offensive line in the draft if for no other reason than to find depth, but an early-round choice to find a starter is not out of the question.