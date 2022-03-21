Analysis: Time for patience, not panic

This isn't to diminish the impact that quality free agents can have on a club, as evidenced by the likes of TE Hunter Henry and edge rusher Matthew Judon last season, for example. Here again, there's reason for optimism. A year from now, the Patriots are projected to have even more space beneath the salary cap than they did in 2021, meaning you could see them being the popular team that gets all the attention once again.

For the time being, though, they're doing what they can with what they have. So, take heart in knowing that teams that "win the offseason," as Rex Ryan once famously remarked about his 2016 Buffalo Bills, generally don't win the Super Bowl, or even come close to competing for it.

For better or worse, we find ourselves living in an instant-gratification world, one in which the Patriots and their fans might be realizing what life was like for the rest of the league during the past two decades of almost continuous winning in New England. The 2020 season was a band-aid remover for the Patriots, what with Tom Brady's exit and the pandemic seeing a record number of players opt-out. With their losing record, Belichick's squad failed to qualify for the postseason. Last year, hopes were revived with Jones under center and big-name players arriving, all of whom helped get the Patriots back in the playoffs, albeit briefly.