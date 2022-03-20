Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

The linebacker will see some familiar faces when he gets to Gillette Stadium, having overlapped with Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Christian Barmore, and Anfernee Jennings at Alabama. His full name is Lyndell Santrell Wilson, but was nicknamed "Mack" as a toddler -- Wilson was a bit chubby as a youngster, and once his uncle started calling him "Fat Mack" it stuck, according to various profiles of him. Now, Wilson has a young son named Mack II.