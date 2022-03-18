Mac Jones happy to see another Alabama teammate join Patriots

Official website of the New England Patriots

New England acquired former Crimson Tide defensive end Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Mar 18, 2022 at 09:02 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Mack Wilson
AP Photo by Winslow Townson

Mac Jones and Mack Wilson have a few things in common.

Obviously, they share a nickname -- even if they spell it differently -- and both players spent their college days at Alabama under Nick Saban.

And with this week's trade between the Patriots and Browns, Jones and Wilson have been reunited in Foxboro.

The defensive end was the other piece of the deal that sent Chase Winovich to Cleveland, and Wilson is bound to feel right at home when he arrives, considering Gillette Stadium is starting to look like Tuscaloosa North.

"BAMA," Jones said in a post that tagged Wilson on Twitter. "Let's work."

Also welcoming Wilson into the fold are Alabama products Damien Harris, a fellow member of the 2019 NFL Draft class, as well as Christian Barmore and Anfernee Jennings. Should the Patriots retain Dont'a Hightower in free agency, New England will feature five former Crimson Tide players.

Roll Tide or Roll Patriots?

