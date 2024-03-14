Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2024 draft choice.
Jones, 25, was drafted by New England in the first-round (15th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, started in all 42 regular season games he played for New England and completed 864-of-1,308 passes for 8,918 yards with 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He led the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth as a rookie in 2021 and was 24-of-28 for 232 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his only postseason appearance at Buffalo on Jan. 15, 2022. Last season, Jones played and started in 11 games and completed 224-of-345 passes for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.