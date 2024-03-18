 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Mar 14 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 19 - 11:55 AM

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

Patriots Announce Four Signings

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville

Patriots Catch-22: Takeaways from Free Agency Moves, What's Next for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered: Breaking Down Free Agent Signings and What's Next for New England

Patriots Release LB Chris Board and WR Devante Parker

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Opening Week of Free Agency, Wide Receiver Options, and More

Analysis: Josh Uche's Return Reinforces Patriots Pass Rush

Patriots Draft Countdown: Position-by-Position Needs, Mock Drafts, FA Impact on Draft Strategy

Analysis: Hunter Henry's Return a Slam Dunk

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

The Patriots are reportedly adding the former Vikings wide receiver on a one-year deal. 

Mar 17, 2024 at 09:47 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

WR K.J. Osborn
AP Photo by Matt Rourke
WR K.J. Osborn

The Patriots continued bolstering their depth offensively by signing former Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network.

After being selected in the fifth round by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft, Osborn has emerged as a complementary receiver in Minnesota's West Coast offense, which is similar to the offense the Patriots will run under new coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Osborn's production has been steady, with 655, 650, and 540 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns in the last three seasons.

Osborn has primarily played as a Z-slot receiver, with his most targeted routes being crossers, digs, and hitch routes. Osborn has decent speed to run away from coverage horizontally and is well-seasoned in finding soft spots in zone coverage between the numbers. 

From this perspective, Osborn offers the Patriots an insurance policy in the "Z" role with wideout Kendrick Bourne coming off an ACL injury. Although he's optimistic about his recovery, Bourne tore his ACL in the Patriots loss to the Dolphins on Oct. 29, 2023. That could mean a slower ramp-up for Bourne heading into the 2024 season, while Osborn could also factor in on three-receiver sets as the third receiver with inside-outside versatility to line up in various spots. 

Many in Minnesota viewed the 26-year-old as a capable third receiver, so we wouldn't rule out Osborn having a role alongside a healthy Bourne and, hopefully, an impact rookie. The Patriots have a solid WR2-4 brewing on the depth chart with Bourne, Osborn, and second-year wideout Demario Douglas. However, as has been the case for several years, the Patriots are still searching for that coverage-dictating top receiver to open up their offense. 

After striking out on prize free agent Calvin Ridley, New England's primary focus is adding a high-impact playmaker via a loaded draft class. There's still the possibility of a trade for a veteran, such as Cincinnati's Tee Higgins, among others. But the most likely path is through the draft. Most expect the Patriots to target a quarterback with the third overall pick, which could mean they'll use pick No. 34 or No. 68 to target a wideout with number-one receiver potential. 

New England added a solid role player by reportedly agreeing to terms with Osborn. However, like all their external free-agent additions to this point, the Patriots are still searching for difference-makers on offense.

Related Links

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Analysis: Josh Uche's Return Reinforces Patriots Pass Rush

The Patriots will keep another one of their 2020 draft picks according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
news

Report: Patriots Lock Up Anfernee Jennings

The Patriots reinforced their edge position with one of their breakout performers from 2023 according to reports.
news

Report: Patriots Add Veteran TE Austin Hooper

The Patriots are reportedly adding to their tight end room by agreeing to a one-year deal with tight end Austin Hooper. 
news

Report: Patriots Reunite with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Patriots are reportedly bringing back Brissett on a one-year deal to give the quarterback room a veteran presence. 
news

Report: Michael Onwenu Sticking with Patriots

The Patriots continue to place a priority on their own players as they reportedly lock up offensive lineman Michael Onwenu on a multi-year deal.
news

Analysis: Patriots Agree to Terms With Free Agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The Patriots have begun adding to the offensive line by signing the former Steelers tackle ahead of free agency next week. 
news

Report: Patriots Sign Versatile RB Antonio Gibson

The Patriots are reportedly signing a versatile receiving back to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. 
news

Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots are reportedly retaining receiver Kendrick Bourne on a three-year deal.
news

Report: Patriots to Trade Mac Jones

According to reports, the Patriots will move Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the start of the new league year.
news

Analysis: Patriots Place Transition Tag on Standout Safety Kyle Dugger 

The Patriots have placed the transition tag on Dugger, giving the club the right to match any offer to Dugger in free agency. 
news

Report: Dont'a Hightower to Return as Patriots LB Coach

Dont'a Hightower's agents announce that the three-time Super Bowl champion is returning to the Patriots as a coach.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

Patriots Announce Four Signings

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Dan Roche recaps a busy first week of the League year, as we hear from some of the new players. Plus, go behind the scenes with some of the Patriots new decision makers at the NFL Combine.

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett discusses his return to New England.

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry discusses why he signed a three-year extension to stay with the team. He describes his relationship with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and what the organization means to him.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes nine and ten of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Episodes nine and ten touch on Bill Belichick's defensive performance in Super Bowl LIII, the benching of CB Malcolm Butler in SB LII, Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots and looking back at the success and working relationship Coach Belichick and Tom Brady had over the years.. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

Sit down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he discusses his decision to sign an extension with New England.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Position-by-Position Needs, Mock Drafts, FA Impact on Draft Strategy

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar and Matisse Baumann on the first day of the new league year as we discuss the Patriots biggest needs in the draft, how the Patriots free agency moves may impact their draft strategy, recent mock drafts and more.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising