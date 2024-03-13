Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

 Skip to main content
The Patriots have officially extended TE Hunter Henry, WR Jalen Reagor, LB Josh Uche and re-signed CB Alex Austin.

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:23 PM
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have officially extended TE Hunter Henry, WR Jalen Reagor, LB Josh Uche and re-signed CB Alex Austin.

bio-headshot-cropped-2023-_0015_Henry_Hunter

Hunter Henry

#85 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 249 lbs
  • College: Arkansas
Reagor_Jalen-Headshot

Jalen Reagor

#83 WR

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 197 lbs
  • College: TCU
Josh-Uche-Headshot

Josh Uche

#55 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Michigan
Alex-Austin

Alex Austin

#28 DB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 191 lbs
  • College: Oregon State

The Patriots announced that they have officially re-signed LB Christian Elliss, QB Nathan Rourke and T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
The  Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent T Chukwuma Okorafor.
Patriots Utilize Transition Tag to Extend Their Rights to Safety Kyle Dugger

The Patriots announced that they are utilizing the transition tag designation to extend their rights to S Kyle Dugger today.
Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson

The Patriots announced today that they have released CB J.C. Jackson.
Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

The Patriots announced today that they have released DT Lawrence Guys Sr. and S Adrian Phillips. 
Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

17 new additions to Coach Jerod Mayo's staff have been announced.
Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Kawaan Baker to a futures contract. 
Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Michael Jordan to a futures contract.
Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed seven players to future contracts.
Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE La'Michael Pettway to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad.
The Patriots announced today that they have signed S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad. 
