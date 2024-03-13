The New England Patriots have officially extended TE Hunter Henry, WR Jalen Reagor, LB Josh Uche and re-signed CB Alex Austin.
Patriots Announce Roster Moves
The Patriots announced that they have officially re-signed LB Christian Elliss, QB Nathan Rourke and T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Patriots Sign Free Agent Tackle Chukwuma Okorafor
The Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent T Chukwuma Okorafor.
Patriots Utilize Transition Tag to Extend Their Rights to Safety Kyle Dugger
The Patriots announced that they are utilizing the transition tag designation to extend their rights to S Kyle Dugger today.
Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson
The Patriots announced today that they have released CB J.C. Jackson.
Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips
The Patriots announced today that they have released DT Lawrence Guys Sr. and S Adrian Phillips.
Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff
17 new additions to Coach Jerod Mayo's staff have been announced.
Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Kawaan Baker to a futures contract.
Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract
The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Michael Jordan to a futures contract.
Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed seven players to future contracts.
Patriots Make A Series of Transactions
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE La'Michael Pettway to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves
The Patriots announced today that they have signed S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 7 & 8 (video edition)
Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes seven and eight of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Hear the group's thoughts on the Patriots Super Bowl win over the Seahawks, the Super Bowl comeback from 28-3 to victory over the Falcons and more.
The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.
NFL Free Agency | Patriots Writers Talk Jacoby Brissett, Tyron Smith, Christian Wilkins and More
Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo and Evan Lazar discuss the potential players on the free agent market who could fit in the Patriots system, how Jacoby Brissett could act as a veteran mentor for a rookie QB and what bringing in a veteran receiver like Calvin Ridley could do to boost offensive production. They discuss what veteran tackle Tyron Smith and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on what they could do to help build some strength on the offensive and defensive lines.