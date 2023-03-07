Official website of the New England Patriots

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Mar 07, 2023 at 11:13 AM
Patriots.com Staff
RETURNING

OL Conor McDermott - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis

Analysis: "The right tackle position was a significant weakness in the Patriots offensive line throughout the 2022 season. McDermott came in when the team was searching for bodies and proved worthy of a roster spot." - Evan Lazar

SpT Matthew Slater - Re-Signed | Full Analysis | Press Release | Bio

Analysis: "Slater mentioned earlier that he felt there were things left unfinished, and although his return was based mostly on non-football reasons it wasn't entirely based on culture and leadership. The Patriots final game of 2022 did not sit well with the proud man who's been leading the special teams for a decade and a half." - Paul Perillo

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Player namePos.TeamType
Nelson Agholor
Nelson Agholor
WRNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Myles Bryant
Myles Bryant
CBNew England PatriotsRestricted Free Agent
Yodny Cajuste
Yodny Cajuste
OTNew England PatriotsRestricted Free Agent
Joe Cardona
Joe Cardona
LSNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Cody Davis
Cody Davis
DBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Carl Davis Jr.
Carl Davis Jr.
DTNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Damien Harris
Damien Harris
RBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Jonathan Jones
Jonathan Jones
CBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers
WRNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Devin McCourty
Devin McCourty
FSNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Raekwon McMillan
Raekwon McMillan
MLBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Joejuan Williams
Joejuan Williams
CBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Mack Wilson Sr.
Mack Wilson Sr.
MLBNew England PatriotsFree Agent
Isaiah Wynn
Isaiah Wynn
OTNew England PatriotsFree Agent

