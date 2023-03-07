2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

RETURNING
OL Conor McDermott - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis
Analysis: "The right tackle position was a significant weakness in the Patriots offensive line throughout the 2022 season. McDermott came in when the team was searching for bodies and proved worthy of a roster spot." - Evan Lazar
SpT Matthew Slater - Re-Signed | Full Analysis | Press Release | Bio
Analysis: "Slater mentioned earlier that he felt there were things left unfinished, and although his return was based mostly on non-football reasons it wasn't entirely based on culture and leadership. The Patriots final game of 2022 did not sit well with the proud man who's been leading the special teams for a decade and a half." - Paul Perillo
PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS
|Player name
|Pos.
|Team
|Type
Nelson Agholor
|WR
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Myles Bryant
|CB
|New England Patriots
|Restricted Free Agent
Yodny Cajuste
|OT
|New England Patriots
|Restricted Free Agent
Joe Cardona
|LS
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Cody Davis
|DB
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Carl Davis Jr.
|DT
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Damien Harris
|RB
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Jonathan Jones
|CB
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Devin McCourty
|FS
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Raekwon McMillan
|MLB
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Joejuan Williams
|CB
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Mack Wilson Sr.
|MLB
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
Isaiah Wynn
|OT
|New England Patriots
|Free Agent
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer