Patriots Re-Sign DL Daniel Ekuale and Sign P Corliss Waitman

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed DL Daniel Ekuale as an unrestricted free agent and signed P Corliss Waitman as a free agent. Terms of the contracts were not announced. Waitman spent time on the New England practice squad in 2021.

Ekuale, 29, has spent the last two seasons with New England. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and signed with New England to the practice squad on Sept. 5, 2021. Overall, he has played in 38 regular season NFL games with five starts and has registered 36 total tackles and five sacks.