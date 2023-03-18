Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Mar 16 - 03:00 PM | Tue Mar 21 - 11:55 AM

Report: Patriots sign linebacker/special teamer Chris Board

Analysis: How Will the Patriots Utilize New TE Mike Gesicki on Offense Next Season?

Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

Report: Daniel Ekuale re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots Make Splash By Signing Free-Agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Report: Patriots bring back long-time long snapper Joe Cardona

Patriots Sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer

Report: Patriots Re-Sign LB Mack Wilson to a One-Year Deal

Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

Report: Patriots Signing RB James Robinson to Bolster Backfield Depth

Report: Patriots keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

Analysis: Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson to Two-Year Deal

Patriots Mailbag: Pats start free agency with internal focus, but external targets remain

Report: Jakobi Meyers signs three-year deal with Raiders

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

NFL Notes: Charting the Patriots FA course

Report: Patriots trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons

Report: Cody Davis back in fold for Patriots

After seeing his 2022 cut short by injury, Cody Davis will reportedly return to the Pats on a one-year deal.

Mar 18, 2023 at 06:21 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

TW

After letting his brother break his retirement and then seeing him also break the reported news that Joe Cardona was returning to New England, newly retired Devin McCourty has jumped into the breaking news game and is now reporting that the Patriots will bring back reliable special teams vet Cody Davis on a one-year pact.

Davis signed with the Patriots in 2020 and immediately became a core special teams contributor, playing in 30 of 34 games in his first two seasons with the team before an injury in 2022 held him to just six contests. Davis was a reliable veteran special teamer and his absence had a negative effect, as the Patriots' special teams group fell to 32nd in DVOA and capped off the season by allowing two kickoff return touchdowns in an ending loss to Buffalo.

The team has made a concerted effort in free agency to stabilize the special teams, bringing back veteran and emotional leader Matthew Slater and reportedly signing Chris Board, whom Bill Belichick referred to as the best special teams player in the league last season.

A bigger question that still remains is who will be punting the ball for the Pats this season after the release of Jake Bailey. There are some interesting prospects in the draft that could fit the bill.

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots sign linebacker/special teamer Chris Board

A new report from NFL Network says the Patriots are adding a special teamer who made a big impression on Bill Belichick last season.

news

Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

According to reports, the Patriots are adding a move tight end to their roster.

news

Report: Daniel Ekuale re-signs with Patriots

The Patriots reportedly retained another one of their own along the defensive line.

news

Report: Patriots bring back long-time long snapper Joe Cardona

A long-time Patriot returns to the special teams units.

news

Report: Patriots Re-Sign LB Mack Wilson to a One-Year Deal

The Patriots are retaining the fifth defensive player who was on the 2022 roster.

news

Report: Patriots Make Splash By Signing Free-Agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Patriots add a much-needed playmaker to the offense with the addition of Smith-Schuster.

news

Report: Patriots Sign Veteran OT Riley Reiff as Additions at Offensive Tackle Continue

The Patriots add another veteran offensive tackle to the mix with an 11-year veteran who has made 149 career starts in the NFL.

news

Report: Patriots keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal

Versatile safety hybrid Jabrill Peppers will be sticking around New England according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

news

Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

According to reports the Patriots made a signing to help shore up their offensive tackle position.

news

Report: Jakobi Meyers signs three-year deal with Raiders

According to reports, the Patriots will lose their leading receiver to Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.

news

Report: Patriots retain Jonathan Jones on two-year deal

According to reports the Patriots are wasting no time retaining their most tenured cornerback on the roster.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Cody Davis back in fold for Patriots

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

Report: Patriots sign linebacker/special teamer Chris Board

Analysis: How Will the Patriots Utilize New TE Mike Gesicki on Offense Next Season?

Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

Report: Daniel Ekuale re-signs with Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Calvin Anderson Speaks About His Return to New England

Tamara Brown sits down with OT Calvin Anderson, who was recently signed by the Patriots. Anderson talks about his connection to Head Coach Bill Belichick and what he's looking to bring to New England.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

The NFL Combine is complete and the grades are in. Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar update their Patriots mock draft picks to highlight Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison.

Looking Back at Devin McCourty's 13 Year Patriots Career

A look back at Devin McCourty's historical 13 year Patriots career.

Devin McCourty announces retirement during live stream with brother Jason

Patriots safety Devin McCourty during a live stream on his social accounts announced his retirement from the NFL.

Sights and Sounds from the 2023 NFL Combine

Take a look at the sights and sounds of the 2023 NFL Combine.

Inspire to empower on International Women's Day

Members of New England's front office come together and reflect on experiences, memories and the future as trailblazers in the industry.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising