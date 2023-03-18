Report: Cody Davis back in fold for Patriots

Davis signed with the Patriots in 2020 and immediately became a core special teams contributor, playing in 30 of 34 games in his first two seasons with the team before an injury in 2022 held him to just six contests. Davis was a reliable veteran special teamer and his absence had a negative effect, as the Patriots' special teams group fell to 32nd in DVOA and capped off the season by allowing two kickoff return touchdowns in an ending loss to Buffalo.