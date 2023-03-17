Report: Daniel Ekuale re-signs with Patriots

With Christian Barmore landing on Injured Reserve during the season, Ekuale stepped up as the team's primary sub interior pass rusher. An active player with a quick get-off, he spent his first two seasons in Cleveland and Jacksonville before signing with the Patriots practice squad early in the 2021 season. He was elevated eight times during the season as he's appeared to have carved out a nice role for himself with New England.

Ekluale's reported re-signing follows a trend early in free agency of the Patriots retaining their own players. 10 of their 14 reported signings have been players who were with the team in 2022, including all six of the defensive players. That continuity has value, especially on defense where Devin McCourty's retirement remains the only significant loss.

Offensively, depth options have been added to the offensive line in numbers, while external options like the reported signings of Juju Smith-Schuster and James Robinson should help offset free agency losses of Jakobi Meyers and likely Damien Harris.