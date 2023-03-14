Analysis: Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson to Two-Year Deal

For instance, Anderson is up against Panthers star pass-rusher Brian Burns here. He sits back in his pass set with his hands down by his waist, and since they're late to fire, Burns gets inside his frame and goes right through Anderson to the quarterback with his patented speed-to-power.

The positive takeaway from reviewing Anderson's film is that he has legitimate upside thanks to noticeable initial quickness out of his stance and above-average fluidity to mirror edge rushers. His athleticism is starting-caliber with more technique work, likely on the left side where his skillset best fits into the Patriots system.

Although it's too early to make any grand proclamations, the Pats could be preparing to move Trent Brown back to right tackle for the 2023 season while searching for left tackles. According to reports, the Patriots were also in the mix for former first-rounder Andre Dillard before he signed with the Titans. Dillard also projects as a left tackle, and then they pivoted to Anderson, another left tackle prototype for their offense.

However, signing Anderson is not a solution to New England's tackle issues, and the team must still invest more premium assets on surer things at the position.