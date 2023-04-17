Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Apr 18 - 02:00 PM | Thu Apr 20 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Offense Has a 'Clean Slate' Under New Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Matt Groh Pre-Draft Press Conference 4/18: "We're trying to follow the model of finding good football players"

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots Hall of Fame nominees and the path to the draft

Dussault's Big Board 2023: Top 50 Patriots Fits

Lazar's Patriots Big Board: Best Pats Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft

Matt Judon reels in sailfish to win Sports Fishing Championship charity event

Patriots sign restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2023 Squad

Patriots Cheerleader running Boston Marathon and competing for Miss Connecticut crown this weekend

Patriots Announce 2023 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots Sign QB Trace McSorley

Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Offensive Line

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Dussault's Mock Draft 3.0: Pats get offensive early

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats Add Two Premier Offensive Playmakers With First Two Picks

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Dante Scarnecchia Named as a Contributor to Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft surprises Scarnecchia with Hall call

Patriots Draft Round-Up: Latest Rumors, Reported Visits, and Other Draft Tidbits

Patriots sign restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant. 

Apr 17, 2023 at 05:07 PM
New England Patriots
2023-Transaction (single)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant.

Bryant, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Washington on April 27, 2020. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder spent time on the practice squad and 53-man roster in his first two NFL seasons before earning a position on the 53-man roster for the entire season in 2022. Overall, he has played in 38 regular season games and has 119 total tackles, 1 sack, three interceptions for 44 yards, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In addition, he has returned 10 punts for 56 yards.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign QB Trace McSorley

Patriots announced announced today that they have signed QB Trace McSorley as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona. Terms of the contract were not announced.

news

Patriots sign restricted free agent OL Yodny Cajuste

Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent Yodny Cajuste.

news

Patriots Re-Sign DL Daniel Ekuale and Sign P Corliss Waitman

Patriots announced today that they have re-signed defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale and signed punter Corliss Waitman.

news

Patriots Sign LB Chris Board

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Chris Board as an unrestricted free agent from the Detroit Lions.

news

Patriots Re-Sign LS Joe Cardona and DB Cody Davis

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed LS Joe Cardona and DB Cody Davis as unrestricted free agents.

news

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

The Patriots have signed TE Mike Gesicki as an unrestricted free agent from the Miami Dolphins, T Riley Reiff as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears and re-signed LB Mack Wilson Sr. as an unrestricted free agent.

news

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

The Patriots announced today that they have officially signed DB Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

news

Patriots Sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer

The Patriots announced today that they have signed tackle Calvin Anderson and released quarterback Brian Hoyer.

news

Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

The Patriots announced today that they have traded TE Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

news

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

news

Patriots Release Punter Jake Bailey

The Patriots announced today that they have released P Jake Bailey.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Dussault's Big Board 2023: Top 50 Patriots Fits

Patriots Offense Has a 'Clean Slate' Under New Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots Hall of Fame nominees and the path to the draft

Matt Judon reels in sailfish to win Sports Fishing Championship charity event

Lazar's Patriots Big Board: Best Pats Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft

Patriots sign restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Steve Belichick Press Conference 4/18: "You always look to improve in certain areas"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Bill O'Brien Press Conference 4/18: "Everybody is starting with a clean slate"

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O"Brien addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Matt Groh Pre-Draft Press Conference 4/18: "We're trying to follow the model of finding good football players"

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh addresses the media during his pre-draft press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Jerod Mayo Press Conference 4/18: "This is where I want to be"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Inside look at Patriots first day of spring workouts

The New England Patriots return to Gillette Stadium to start the first phase of springtime workouts, on the field and in the weight room, on Monday, April 17, 2023.

2023 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Bill Parcells

Take a look back at the coaching career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Bill Parcells and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising