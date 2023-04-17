Patriots sign restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant

Bryant, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Washington on April 27, 2020. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder spent time on the practice squad and 53-man roster in his first two NFL seasons before earning a position on the 53-man roster for the entire season in 2022. Overall, he has played in 38 regular season games and has 119 total tackles, 1 sack, three interceptions for 44 yards, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In addition, he has returned 10 punts for 56 yards.