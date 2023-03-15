Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Patriots keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

Analysis: Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson to Two-Year Deal

Patriots Mailbag: Pats start free agency with internal focus, but external targets remain

Report: Jakobi Meyers signs three-year deal with Raiders

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

NFL Notes: Charting the Patriots FA course

Report: Patriots trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons

Dussault's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats fill a defensive need then get offensive

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Make a Big Trade to Acquire Star Receiver, Address Left Tackle Early

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Few Patriots were more impactful than Devin McCourty

Looking Back at Devin McCourty's 13 Year Patriots Career

Devin McCourty 'excited about what's to come' after announcing NFL retirement

NFL Free Agency 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots receive two compensatory draft picks

Report: Patriots Sign Veteran OT Riley Reiff as Additions at Offensive Tackle Continue 

The Patriots add another veteran offensive tackle to the mix with an 11-year veteran who has made 149 career starts in the NFL. 

Mar 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

20230310-Report-RileyReiffTW

The Patriots continue adding depth at offensive tackle, a significant position of need this offseason, by reportedly signing veteran Riley Reiff, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Reiff is an 11-year veteran who has made 149 career starts at both tackle spots. Most recently, the 34-year-old started ten games for the Bears at right tackle last season, allowing three sacks and 18 total pressures on 293 pass-blocking snaps. Reiff has been a steady starter throughout his career with the Lions, Vikings, Bengals, and last season in Chicago.

Adding Reiff comes on the heels of the Patriots reportedly signing developmental tackle Calvin Anderson, tendering 2019 third-rounder Yodny Cajuste at an original-round RFA contract, and re-signing vet Conor McDermott. Along with Trent Brown, the Pats are building out their depth potentially in anticipation of drafting a tackle early in April.

As for Reiff, he is best described as a solid and dependable pro who best fits on the right side for New England. Reiff's calling cards are his physicality, power in the running game, and balance and body control to anchor against power rushers in pass protection. A former first-round pick who started three seasons at Iowa, Reiff entered the league as a high-floor prospect due to his technical refinement and has been just that throughout his career.

The veteran has been battle-tested throughout his career with NFL-style competitiveness and a sound understanding of offensive line intricacies (leverage, hand usage, blocking fits, etc.).

With New England adding upside (Anderson) and a potential short-term starter (Reiff) through free agency, the Patriots should still be in the market for high-end talent at offensive tackle while hopefully finding a long-term answer for at least one tackle spot in the draft.

The Patriots can now go into April's draft feeling better about their offensive tackle depth, which was shaky during the 2022 season.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

