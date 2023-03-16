Report: Patriots Signing RB James Robinson to Bolster Backfield Depth 

The Patriots are adding to their backfield depth by signing former Jets and Jaguars running back James Robinson to a two-year contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

One of New England's top in-house free agents is fourth-year running back Damien Harris, and this move signals that the Patriots might be pivoting to Robinson as Rhamondre Stevenson's top backup. The Pats typically load up on depth at the position, with Robinson fitting in an early-down role while adding more in the passing game than you'd expect for a 220-pound back.

Last season, Robinson accumulated 425 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 110 carries that were split between Jacksonville and New York. Now three seasons removed from a 1,000-yard campaign in 2020 with the Jags, Robinson was traded to the Jets in late October and was released heading into free agency this offseason.

Although Robinson wasn't as productive during the 2022 season, he was coming off a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 16 of the 2021 season. Theoretically, he should be closer to his pre-Achilles tear self this season.