Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Mar 14 - 02:00 PM | Thu Mar 16 - 11:55 AM

Report: Patriots Signing RB James Robinson to Bolster Backfield Depth

Report: Patriots Make Splash By Signing Free-Agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Report: Patriots keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

Analysis: Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson to Two-Year Deal

Patriots Mailbag: Pats start free agency with internal focus, but external targets remain

Report: Jakobi Meyers signs three-year deal with Raiders

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

NFL Notes: Charting the Patriots FA course

Report: Patriots trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons

Dussault's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats fill a defensive need then get offensive

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Make a Big Trade to Acquire Star Receiver, Address Left Tackle Early

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Few Patriots were more impactful than Devin McCourty

Looking Back at Devin McCourty's 13 Year Patriots Career

Devin McCourty 'excited about what's to come' after announcing NFL retirement

NFL Free Agency 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

Report: Patriots Signing RB James Robinson to Bolster Backfield Depth 

The Patriots are adding the former Jaguars and Jets running back to maintain their depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield.

Mar 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

20230310-Report-JamesRobinsonTW

The Patriots are adding to their backfield depth by signing former Jets and Jaguars running back James Robinson to a two-year contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

One of New England's top in-house free agents is fourth-year running back Damien Harris, and this move signals that the Patriots might be pivoting to Robinson as Rhamondre Stevenson's top backup. The Pats typically load up on depth at the position, with Robinson fitting in an early-down role while adding more in the passing game than you'd expect for a 220-pound back.

Last season, Robinson accumulated 425 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 110 carries that were split between Jacksonville and New York. Now three seasons removed from a 1,000-yard campaign in 2020 with the Jags, Robinson was traded to the Jets in late October and was released heading into free agency this offseason.

Although Robinson wasn't as productive during the 2022 season, he was coming off a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 16 of the 2021 season. Theoretically, he should be closer to his pre-Achilles tear self this season.

Robinson flashes a good feel for finding inside rushing lanes, lateral quickness to jump out of tackles to make it through the line of scrimmage, and contact balance to run through defenders.

The Pats newest running back also caught 80 passes in his first two seasons. Robinson would flex out in Jacksonville's empty packages to run routes at times, is a useful screen back, and was challenging to bring down in space due to his lateral cuts as a ball carrier, while being reliable on check downs. He's not a pure receiving back in the James White mold, but he offers some production in the passing game nonetheless.

Robinson brings a hard-nosed work ethic and consistently gets the job done when given the opportunity despite a modest athletic profile entering the league. The Jaguars attempted to replace him several times with Travis Ettiene and others, but Robinson continued to be the best ball carrier on Jacksonville's roster until this past season and outperformed more hyped talent.

New England gravitates towards dependable and tough runners who churn out yards in their power/gap system, with Robinson as the latest prototypical downhill runner to join the Patriots. He joins former Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster as the second skill player addition for the Patriots on Wednesday, the first official day of NFL free agency.

Robinson will fit nicely in a running back room that already includes more dynamic backs like Rhamondre Stevenson and Pierre Strong.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Analysis: How Will the Patriots Utilize New WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in the Offense?

Breaking down Smith-Schuster's film from last season to outline the type of receiver and role the Pats newest addition will play in the offense.

news

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

news

Analysis: Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson to Two-Year Deal

After reviewing Anderson's film from last season in Denver, here's what the Patriots are getting with their free-agent addition at tackle.

news

NFL Notes: Charting the Patriots FA course

With the new league year set to open on Wednesday, here's a look at how the Patriots might approach the start of free agency.

news

Report: Patriots trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons

The Patriots reportedly get an early jump on the start of the new league year by trading a tight end to Atlanta.

news

Dussault's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats fill a defensive need then get offensive

In Mike Dussault's second mock draft of the offseason the Patriots fill a big defensive need before going on a run of offensive players who could provide immediate contributions.

news

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Make a Big Trade to Acquire Star Receiver, Address Left Tackle Early

The Patriots make a huge splash by trading for a superstar receiver while still filling out the roster at positions of need.

news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the cornerbacks.

news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the quarterbacks.

news

Analysis: How Will the Patriots Defense Replace Devin McCourty in the Secondary?

The Patriots legend is retiring from the NFL after 13 tremendous seasons in New England, leaving a giant void in the secondary.

news

Report: Patriots re-up linebacker McMillan

According to a report from Jim McBride the Patriots continued rounding out their depth prior to the start of the 2023 NFL league year.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots Signing RB James Robinson to Bolster Backfield Depth

Analysis: How Will the Patriots Utilize New WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in the Offense?

Report: Patriots Make Splash By Signing Free-Agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Report: Patriots Sign Veteran OT Riley Reiff as Additions at Offensive Tackle Continue

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

The NFL Combine is complete and the grades are in. Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar update their Patriots mock draft picks to highlight Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison.

Looking Back at Devin McCourty's 13 Year Patriots Career

A look back at Devin McCourty's historical 13 year Patriots career.

Devin McCourty announces retirement during live stream with brother Jason

Patriots safety Devin McCourty during a live stream on his social accounts announced his retirement from the NFL.

Sights and Sounds from the 2023 NFL Combine

Take a look at the sights and sounds of the 2023 NFL Combine.

Inspire to empower on International Women's Day

Members of New England's front office come together and reflect on experiences, memories and the future as trailblazers in the industry.

Patriots Recap: The 2023 NFL Combine

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar discuss position group observations and wrap up what stood out at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising