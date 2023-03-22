Patriots Sign LB Chris Board

Board, 27, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-21) and the Detroit Lions (2022). The 6-foot-2, 239-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Baltimore on June 1, 2018 out of North Dakota State. Board signed with Detroit as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore on March 23, 2022. He has played in 80 regular season games with three starts and has registered 70 total tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and 45 special teams tackles. Board has also played in four postseason games, adding two tackles. Last season with Detroit, Board played in 17 games with one start and finished with 11 total tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 10 special teams tackles.