Patriots Release Punter Jake Bailey

Bailey, 25, originally joined New England as a fifth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder played in 58 regular season games and had 222 punts for a 45.9-yard average with 102 punts inside the 20-yard line. Bailey also handled kickoff duties and holding duties during his time with the Patriots. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors in 2020 after leading the NFL with a 45.6 net punting average. Last season, Bailey was limited to just nine games due to an injury.