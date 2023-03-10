Patriots Release Punter Jake Bailey

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 10, 2023 at 05:11 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released P Jake Bailey.

Bailey, 25, originally joined New England as a fifth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder played in 58 regular season games and had 222 punts for a 45.9-yard average with 102 punts inside the 20-yard line. Bailey also handled kickoff duties and holding duties during his time with the Patriots. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors in 2020 after leading the NFL with a 45.6 net punting average. Last season, Bailey was limited to just nine games due to an injury.

