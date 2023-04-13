Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Apr 13 - 03:00 PM | Tue Apr 18 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Sign QB Trace McSorley

Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Patriots Announce 2023 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Welker leads list of nominees for Patriots Hall

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Ranking Under-the-Radar Needs in Round One and Other Draft Questions

Dussault's Mock Draft 3.0: Pats get offensive early

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats Add Two Premier Offensive Playmakers With First Two Picks

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Dante Scarnecchia Named as a Contributor to Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft surprises Scarnecchia with Hall call

Patriots Draft Round-Up: Latest Rumors, Reported Visits, and Other Draft Tidbits

NFL Notes: Reality check: Jackson not in the cards

Patriots Mailbag: Draft needs, fits and potential breakouts come into focus post-Free Agency

One-on-One: Tight End Mike Gesicki

Making Music With Patriots Defensive Back Marcus Jones | Downtime: Episode 1

Marcus Jones plays all phases (in football and in making music)

One-on-One: Offensive Lineman Riley Reiff

Patriots Mailbag: Will free agency affect the Patriots draft strategy?

Patriots Sign QB Trace McSorley

Patriots announced announced today that they have signed QB Trace McSorley as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Apr 13, 2023 at 04:37 PM
New England Patriots
2023-Transaction (single)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Trace McSorley as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona. Terms of the contract were not announced.

McSorley, 27, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with Baltimore (2019-21) and Arizona (2021-22). The 6-foot, 202-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (197th overall) by Baltimore out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He served as the third-string quarterback with Baltimore in 2019 and 2020 and then spent most of the 2021 season on the Baltimore practice squad before being signed by Arizona to the 53-man roster Nov. 23. McSorely began the 2022 season on the Arizona practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 7. Overall, he has played in nine games with one start and has completed 48-of-93 passes for 502 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions. Last season with the Cardinals, he played in six games with one start and completed 45-of-83 passes for 412 yards. He made his first career start vs. Tampa Bay on Dec. 25 and completed 24-of-45 pass attempts for 217 yards.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign restricted free agent OL Yodny Cajuste

Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent Yodny Cajuste.

news

Patriots Re-Sign DL Daniel Ekuale and Sign P Corliss Waitman

Patriots announced today that they have re-signed defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale and signed punter Corliss Waitman.

news

Patriots Sign LB Chris Board

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Chris Board as an unrestricted free agent from the Detroit Lions.

news

Patriots Re-Sign LS Joe Cardona and DB Cody Davis

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed LS Joe Cardona and DB Cody Davis as unrestricted free agents.

news

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

The Patriots have signed TE Mike Gesicki as an unrestricted free agent from the Miami Dolphins, T Riley Reiff as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears and re-signed LB Mack Wilson Sr. as an unrestricted free agent.

news

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

The Patriots announced today that they have officially signed DB Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

news

Patriots Sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer

The Patriots announced today that they have signed tackle Calvin Anderson and released quarterback Brian Hoyer.

news

Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

The Patriots announced today that they have traded TE Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

news

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

news

Patriots Release Punter Jake Bailey

The Patriots announced today that they have released P Jake Bailey.

news

Patriots Release OL Hayden Howerton

Patriots announce they have released offensive lineman Hayden Howerton.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Announce 2023 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots Sign QB Trace McSorley

Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

NFL Notes: Welker leads list of nominees for Patriots Hall

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2023 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Bill Parcells

Take a look back at the coaching career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Bill Parcells and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2023 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2023 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 3.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar unveil their seven-round 3.0 editions of their Patriots mock drafts.

Patriots All Access: 2023 Team Building, Devin McCourty Retires

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we examine the Patriots roster as free agency brings additions and subtractions to New England. In addition, go behind the scenes at Devin McCourty's retirement ceremony, and, in Part 2 of Building the 2023 Patriots, we take a look at the NFL Combine through the eyes of the Patriots personnel department. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Robert Kraft Announces Dante Scarnecchia as Contributor to Patriots Hall of Fame

Watch the moment that Robert Kraft announced Dante Scarnecchia as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising