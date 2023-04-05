Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign restricted free agent OL Yodny Cajuste

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent OL Yodny Cajuste.

Cajuste, 27, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with New England after originally joining the team as a third-round draft pick (101st overall) out of West Virginia in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder missed the first two seasons of his career due to injury before playing seven games in 2021. Overall, he has played in 17 regular season games with five starts at right tackle. Last season, Cajuste played in 10 games with three starts at right tackle.

news

Patriots Re-Sign DL Daniel Ekuale and Sign P Corliss Waitman

Patriots announced today that they have re-signed defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale and signed punter Corliss Waitman.

news

Patriots Sign LB Chris Board

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Chris Board as an unrestricted free agent from the Detroit Lions.

news

Patriots Re-Sign LS Joe Cardona and DB Cody Davis

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed LS Joe Cardona and DB Cody Davis as unrestricted free agents.

news

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

The Patriots have signed TE Mike Gesicki as an unrestricted free agent from the Miami Dolphins, T Riley Reiff as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears and re-signed LB Mack Wilson Sr. as an unrestricted free agent.

news

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

The Patriots announced today that they have officially signed DB Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

news

Patriots Sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer

The Patriots announced today that they have signed tackle Calvin Anderson and released quarterback Brian Hoyer.

news

Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

The Patriots announced today that they have traded TE Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

news

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

news

Patriots Release Punter Jake Bailey

The Patriots announced today that they have released P Jake Bailey.

news

Patriots Release OL Hayden Howerton

Patriots announce they have released offensive lineman Hayden Howerton.

news

Patriots Release DL LaBryan Ray

The Patriots announced they have released DL LaBryan Ray

Presented by

Presented by

