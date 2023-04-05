Patriots sign restricted free agent OL Yodny Cajuste

Cajuste, 27, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with New England after originally joining the team as a third-round draft pick (101st overall) out of West Virginia in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder missed the first two seasons of his career due to injury before playing seven games in 2021. Overall, he has played in 17 regular season games with five starts at right tackle. Last season, Cajuste played in 10 games with three starts at right tackle.