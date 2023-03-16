Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer

The Patriots announced today that they have signed tackle Calvin Anderson and released quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Mar 16, 2023 at 05:17 PM
New England Patriots
2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed T Calvin Anderson as an unrestricted free agent from the Denver Broncos. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released QB Brian Hoyer.

Anderson, 26, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos (2019-22). The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England on May 2, 2019 out of Texas but was released on May 13 and claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. After beginning his rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Anderson was signed by Denver to the 53-man roster on Oct. 1, 2019. Overall, he has played in 41 regular season games with 12 starts, one at right tackle and 11 at left tackle. Last season, Anderson played in 14 games with seven starts at left tackle for Denver.

Hoyer, 37, had three different stints with New England after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. He played with New England through the 2011 season and again for part of the 2017 season and all of the 2018 season, before returning to the Patriots in 2020.

The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder is a veteran of 14 NFL seasons and has spent time with Arizona (2012), Pittsburgh (2012), Cleveland (2013-14), Houston (2015), Chicago (2016), San Francisco (2017) and Indianapolis (2019), in addition to the Patriots.

Overall, Hoyer has played in 76 regular-season games with 40 starts and has completed 902-of-1,518 passes for 10,668 yards with 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He has also played in two postseason contests with one start and completed 15-of-34 pass attempts with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Hoyer has made 30 appearances with New England in the regular season with two starts and has completed 61-of-92 pass attempts for 729 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Last season, Hoyer played and started at Green Bay on Oct. 2 but was injured early in the game and finished the year on injured reserve. He completed 5-of-6 passes for 37 yards prior to suffering his injury.

