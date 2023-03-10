Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

Mar 10, 2023
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

McCourty, 35, is a veteran of 13 seasons with the New England Patriots after originally joining the team as a first-round draft pick (27th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Rutgers. McCourty has played the most defensive snaps across the league since entering the NFL in 2010 with 12,506. Patrick Peterson is second with 11,549 defensive snaps.

"As a Patriots fan, it's always bittersweet to see such an iconic player announce his retirement, but I couldn't be happier for Devin, Michelle, and the McCourty family or more thankful to his mother, Phyllis," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships. As great as his contributions were on the field, he made an even greater impact in the community, taking a leadership role in his advocacy for finding a cure for sickle cell anemia, effecting legislative change for criminal justice reform, and championing countless other educational and economical advancement initiatives. We couldn't have asked for a better leader and ambassador, both on and off the field."

The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder has spent his entire career with New England. The 12-time team captain and three-time Super Bowl champion has started all 205 regular season games he has played in for the Patriots. He is third in team history in career starts. McCourty is one of 90 NFL players to start 200 games and one of 24 players to start 200 games with one team.

"It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships," said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. "And then there is Devin McCourty. Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community. For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance. I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people."

McCourty also has the fourth-most postseason starts in NFL history with 24, the most among all defensive players. He is one of eight players in NFL history to start in five or more Super Bowls.

He earned Associated Press All-Pro Second Team honors at safety in 2013 and 2016 and Second Team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2010 when he played cornerback, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Rod Woodson and Ronnie Lott as the only NFL players to earn All-Pro honors at both safety and cornerback.

McCourty finished his career totaling 938 tackles, three sacks, 110 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. The four-time Pro Bowler's 35 career interceptions in the regular season are the most among all active NFL players and rank behind the 36 interceptions by Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn in team history. He is also tied for second in team history with 42 total takeaways.

McCourty had four total touchdowns in his career following a return of a blocked punt for a touchdown, two interceptions returned for touchdowns and 104-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The team will host a press conference and provide media availability with McCourty at the Patriots Hall of Fame on Tuesday afternoon, March 14. A media advisory will be distributed with details on Monday, March 13.

Devin McCourty

#32 DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Rutgers

