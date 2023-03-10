Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder has spent his entire career with New England. The 12-time team captain and three-time Super Bowl champion has started all 205 regular season games he has played in for the Patriots. He is third in team history in career starts. McCourty is one of 90 NFL players to start 200 games and one of 24 players to start 200 games with one team.

"It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships," said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. "And then there is Devin McCourty. Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community. For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance. I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people."

McCourty also has the fourth-most postseason starts in NFL history with 24, the most among all defensive players. He is one of eight players in NFL history to start in five or more Super Bowls.