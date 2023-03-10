Few Patriots were more impactful than Devin McCourty

And that's how his time in Foxborough will be remembered – as an inspirational force behind a whole lot of winning.

The day McCourty arrived after being tabbed in the first round in 2010, he was met with some skepticism. In describing his newest rookie, Bill Belichick gushed about his versatility and explained that he was capable of playing on all four downs. This misled some into believing that McCourty was strictly a special teams player. Instead, just as Belichick said, he turned out to be the ultimate every-down player.

McCourty missed just five games in 13 seasons and took part in fewer than 95 percent of the Patriots defensive snaps only twice during that time – playing 94 percent in 2019 and 92 percent in 2014. On special teams he was equally adept at covering kickoffs as he was returning them. His 104-yard touchdown in 2012 stands out as a memorable moment in his storied career.

But while his contributions toward winning three Super Bowls are well known, no moment will top 2018. That was the season he got to share his success with twin brother Jason, who arrived that season after a long and fruitless career trying in vain just to make it to the playoffs. The sight of the two embracing in Kansas City following the overtime victory in the AFC Championship remains an indelible memory for anyone who had the pleasure of watching.

And I include myself in that department. As members of the media we are supposed to attack our jobs with the utmost professionalism and neutrality. Devin McCourty made that impossible. That's because Devin McCourty is impossible not to like. With a virtually omnipresent smile on his face, he was always willing to talk about an opponent, a teammate or most importantly family.

McCourty grew up Nyack, New York, and played youth football for an organization that I once had the pleasure of competing against about a thousand years ago as a Pop Warner player myself. I joked with him about the program, and when I told him that my Everett team was no match for his during that Thanksgiving weekend way back in 1981 – roughly two decades before he would be suiting up for his first football game – he immediately took the opportunity to engage in some playful banter.