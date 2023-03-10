Devin McCourty 'excited about what's to come' after announcing NFL retirement

After spending a week on the set of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" with his brother, and taking reps as a guest analyst at a few major sports networks any chance he could, it's no surprise he'll be following in Jason's footsteps and pursuing broadcasting.

"I'm excited," McCourty said of the next chapter.

"I'm excited about what's to come. I never thought I'd be able to retire from the NFL. It's all I've ever done really is play football and be excited about having another job but everything you've done has shown me that is possible. So I'm excited to kind of follow your footsteps once again, and then be better than you, so it should be a great journey and I'm ready to do it, man."

Where that opportunity will come from, though, is too be determined. His first media free agency likely won't last long, but he's ready to adjust to life without an NFL paycheck going forward.

"I'm hoping I get job offers after sitting down with the Jason McCourty and talking about my future," McCourty said.