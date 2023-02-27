Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

Here are other notes from Devin's television appearance.

-- Since his announcement to return to New England for another season, fellow captain Matthew Slater has been blowing Devin up to try and get him to do the same. Apparently, Slater has been putting the heat on him.

"I question our friendship, for one, because we were supposed to both be deciding. And he texts me and goes, 'Hey, I just talked to Bill (Belichick). I'm going back. Don't make me do this alone.' When did you decide to go back? I thought you would text me?" Devin joked about Matthew.

"Then, he goes on CBS up in New England with Steve Burton, and they're like, 'Hey, you want Devin to come back?' He goes, 'Where's the camera? … Dev, I'm back. Let's go. Come back.' So I wouldn't call it a great friendship. He's kind of putting me on the spot right here. But no, Slate's, other than Jason, that's my guy. So it's definitely cool to see him going back."

The duo have been teammates since 2010 and co-captains for the last 12 seasons. With all the jokes Devin made about Matthew's age in the locker room this season, there's a chance the special teamer gets the last laugh.

-- Whether Devin is playing football or talking about it on television next season, his support remains around Mac Jones, and the defensive captain had some comments for the critics of his quarterback.

"Any doubts, I think you're wrong," Devin said, adding that the sky is the limit for Mac.

Devin revealed that Mac has been working hard in the building at Gillette Stadium, and implied the 24-year-old will benefit immensely from more stability in the offense this year.

"What I'll say about Mac is: the Combine is sponsored by No Bull this year; Mac is "no bull," Devin said. "They know the future is Mac Jones, and I'm excited for this guy this year because now you get Billy O'Brien coming in as an offensive coordinator. Great success. Has done well everywhere he's been offensively. He gets to come in and now work with Mac.