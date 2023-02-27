Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 23 - 03:00 PM | Tue Feb 28 - 11:55 AM

Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

2023 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

On This Day: Fans recall setting season ticket sales record in snowstorm after Krafts purchased Patriots

Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

Slater's impact reaches well beyond the field

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: First-Round Cornerback Targets to Keep an Eye on for the Patriots at the Combine

Dussault's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Pre-Combine needs and rankings, balancing free agency and the draft

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Fits for the Patriots at Offensive Tackle Heading Into the Combine

Patriots Announce that Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater will Return this Season

Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Wide Receiver Fits for the Patriots Heading into the Combine

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Mailbag: Bill O'Brien's impact, best use of cap space and finding help up front

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

The 35-year-old joined twin brother Jason McCourty on NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' as he weighs his future in football.

Feb 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

The McCourty Twins got to go to work together on Monday morning.

Fresh off a family vacation, Devin McCourty joined his brother Jason and the team on "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network.

"Showing this guy the ropes this morning," Jason said in a photo caption of Devin on set preparing to film. "Let's see if GMFB can handle two McCourty's instead of 1!"

The New England Patriots captain's appearance garnered a lot of interest with Devin contemplating retirement. The safety made it clear he hasn't decided yet, and that every time he thinks he's leaning one way or the other, he's reconsidered.

He did make one thing clear: after 13 seasons in New England, he can't imagine himself playing anywhere else.

"I do believe in never say never, but I find it very hard to see myself playing in another uniform," Devin said. "I just think you do some for 13 years and now you get to the back end, I never really want to be a guy that if I couldn't play at the level I want to play at, to just jump on another team just to be there along for the ride. I don't want to I don't want to do that."

The last part obviously was a playful jab at Jason, who left New England and spent his final season in the NFL with Miami. But Devin backed up his words, wearing a red "Go Pats" hoodie for the entire episode that had been cut off at the sleeves.

Here are other notes from Devin's television appearance.

-- Since his announcement to return to New England for another season, fellow captain Matthew Slater has been blowing Devin up to try and get him to do the same. Apparently, Slater has been putting the heat on him.

"I question our friendship, for one, because we were supposed to both be deciding. And he texts me and goes, 'Hey, I just talked to Bill (Belichick). I'm going back. Don't make me do this alone.' When did you decide to go back? I thought you would text me?" Devin joked about Matthew.

"Then, he goes on CBS up in New England with Steve Burton, and they're like, 'Hey, you want Devin to come back?' He goes, 'Where's the camera? … Dev, I'm back. Let's go. Come back.' So I wouldn't call it a great friendship. He's kind of putting me on the spot right here. But no, Slate's, other than Jason, that's my guy. So it's definitely cool to see him going back."

The duo have been teammates since 2010 and co-captains for the last 12 seasons. With all the jokes Devin made about Matthew's age in the locker room this season, there's a chance the special teamer gets the last laugh.

-- Whether Devin is playing football or talking about it on television next season, his support remains around Mac Jones, and the defensive captain had some comments for the critics of his quarterback.

"Any doubts, I think you're wrong," Devin said, adding that the sky is the limit for Mac.

Devin revealed that Mac has been working hard in the building at Gillette Stadium, and implied the 24-year-old will benefit immensely from more stability in the offense this year.

"What I'll say about Mac is: the Combine is sponsored by No Bull this year; Mac is "no bull," Devin said. "They know the future is Mac Jones, and I'm excited for this guy this year because now you get Billy O'Brien coming in as an offensive coordinator. Great success. Has done well everywhere he's been offensively. He gets to come in and now work with Mac.

"He's going to have stability around him. I think the team is going to get another guy to be a receiver in that offense, hopefully bring my guy Jakobi Meyers back and be a part of it."

-- Even practicing as an analyst, Devin's bias to New England still shows -- not that we're complaining.

The show set the McCourty Twins up to debate whether or not star defensive back Jalen Ramsey would make a good addition to the Detroit Lions. That prompted the perfect platform for Devin to do a little PR for the Patriots, who have also been linked to Ramsey in rumors and speculation.

"Why wouldn't he want to go to Titletown?" Devin said, straying a bit from the actual point being argued and then, addressing Ramsey directly.

"Jalen Ramsey, you might not have heard of these things, but they're called duck boats. You know what a duck boat is? Jalen Ramsay will be in New England helping that team get back to where they belong, to the Super Bowl, and then he will be on a duck boat. You know that duck boat does after you win the Super Bowl? It goes around Boston and it's called a parade. What you guys have watched over the last couple of years are not really parades."

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

Akosua Adzenyah discussed representation, setting high goals, and balancing her jobs as a dentist and New England Patriots Cheerleader at her alma mater on Saturday.

news

On This Day: Fans recall setting season ticket sales record in snowstorm after Krafts purchased Patriots

No one imagined six Super Bowls and 10 AFC Championships were to come that snowy day in February of 1994.

news

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band return to home of New England Patriots

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added a Gillette Stadium show to their 2023 International Tour. Here's how to ensure your best shot at securing tickets.

news

Lawrence Guy ends Super Bowl weekend with another championship ring

After winning Rachael Ray's 2023 Super Bowl Recipe Playoff, the New England Patriots defensive lineman has defeated the Jets and Lions on the field and in the kitchen.

news

Cody Davis brings 'Cody's Gamers' full circle with hospital visit

Patriots defensive back Cody Davis has been gaming online with patients at Boston Children's Hospital since he arrived in New England in 2021. Last week, he finally got to do it in person.

news

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

It's hard to find words that do justice to the legacy Tom Brady is leaving in the sports world. The Patriots and the rest of the sports world did their best to try after news of his retirement.

news

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Facing free agency, the Patriots cornerback opened up about his offseason plans and the man he became in New England.

news

No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

The New England Patriots returned to Young Woods Elementary School on Wednesday to reward students for improved attendance.

news

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

After dabbling in media last weekend, and amid uncertainty about his future, Patriots safety Devin McCourty joined the Peter King Podcast this week.

news

Patriots players' social justice fund benefits 6 local organizations for 2022

In four collective seasons, the New England Patriots players' social justice fund has raised more than $2 million to support organizations focused on social justice and racial equality.

news

Patriots earn respect with rookie class ranking

ESPN recently ranked all 32 teams based on production from their rookie classes, with the Patriots coming in at No. 9.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

2023 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty on the state of the Patriots, why Mac Jones is still 'The Guy'

Safety Devin McCourty details the state of the New England Patriots and why quarterback Mac Jones is still considered "The Guy".

Building The 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 Shrine Bowl

Go behind the scenes with the Patriots coaching staff when they coached the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Patriots All Access: Shrine Bowl Inside Look, Slater on playing in 2023

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we go behind the scenes with the Patriots coaching staff, at the East-West Shrine Bowl in the middle of the College All-Star game season. Plus, Matthew Slater talks about his return to the team, and a Patriots Hall of Famer, and owner Robert Kraft reflects on the retirement of Tom Brady. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots Black History Month Roundtable Featuring Deatrich Wise Jr., Josh Uche, and Andre Tippett

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., linebacker Josh Uche and hall of famer Andre Tippett talk about Black History Month and what it means to them. Learn about Deatrich Wise Jr.'s passion for history, Josh Uche's black pride and where it comes from and Andre Tippett's upbringing during the Civil Rights movement.

Teaser: Behind-the-Scenes at the Shrine Bowl

Get a sneak peak at the 2023 Shrine Bowl, where the New England coaching staff led elite players from around the country to a spectacular win...in fabulous Las Vegas.

Matthew Slater Returns for his 16th Season

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater speaks about returning for his 16th season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising