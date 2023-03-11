Report: Patriots re-up linebacker McMillan

Official website of the New England Patriots

According to a report from Jim McBride the Patriots continued rounding out their depth prior to the start of the 2023 NFL league year.

Mar 10, 2023 at 07:48 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

According to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride the Patriots have re-signed linebacker Raekwon McMillan prior to the start of the new league year next week. Terms of the deal were not reported but this will make for McMillan's third year in New England as he reinforces a linebacker group that continues to develop.

He missed his first season after showing promise early in camp, enough to still land him an extension for 2022. His role wasn't as expansive as might've been hoped, but even as a sub linebacker and special teamer McMillan found a way to make some impactful plays, recording a sack and taking a fumble recovery to the end zone for a touchdown against the Cardinals. He also tallied five tackles-for-loss while playing about a quarter of the defensive snaps and two-thirds of the special teams snaps.

He provides quality depth and experience along with Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai, who was also signed to an extension this season. McMillan brings some added athleticism to the spot and should continue to see his role evolve on defense while maintaining a solid presence on special teams. Last off-season Jerod Mayo expressed excitement to be working with the new group and that group will continue to work together, with to-be free agent Mack Wilson remaining a question mark at this point.

With two reported resignings along the offensive line and the retirement of Devin McCourty and the release of Jake Bailey, it's already been a busy lead-up to free agency for the Patriots. The series of reported signings provide valuable depth, but the subtractions of McCourty and Bailey pose new questions as the new league year rapidly approaches.

headshots-2022-forbio-recropped-_0034_McMillan_Raekwon

Raekwon McMillan

#50 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 242 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

