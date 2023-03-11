Report: Patriots re-up linebacker McMillan

He missed his first season after showing promise early in camp, enough to still land him an extension for 2022. His role wasn't as expansive as might've been hoped, but even as a sub linebacker and special teamer McMillan found a way to make some impactful plays, recording a sack and taking a fumble recovery to the end zone for a touchdown against the Cardinals. He also tallied five tackles-for-loss while playing about a quarter of the defensive snaps and two-thirds of the special teams snaps.

He provides quality depth and experience along with Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai, who was also signed to an extension this season. McMillan brings some added athleticism to the spot and should continue to see his role evolve on defense while maintaining a solid presence on special teams. Last off-season Jerod Mayo expressed excitement to be working with the new group and that group will continue to work together, with to-be free agent Mack Wilson remaining a question mark at this point.