NFL Notes: Offense gets a tweak, more work to be done

Hightower was always best when lights shined brightest

Resetting Patriots roster and needs after Free Agency's first week

Patriots Mailbag: What's Next for the Pats in Free Agency and is There a Big Splash Coming?

Report: Patriots sign linebacker/special teamer Chris Board

Analysis: How Will the Patriots Utilize New TE Mike Gesicki on Offense Next Season?

Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

Report: Daniel Ekuale re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots Make Splash By Signing Free-Agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Report: Patriots bring back long-time long snapper Joe Cardona

Patriots Sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer

Report: Patriots Re-Sign LB Mack Wilson to a One-Year Deal

Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

Report: Patriots Signing RB James Robinson to Bolster Backfield Depth

Report: Patriots keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

Analysis: Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson to Two-Year Deal

Patriots Mailbag: Pats start free agency with internal focus, but external targets remain

Report: Jakobi Meyers signs three-year deal with Raiders

Patriots Re-Sign LS Joe Cardona and DB Cody Davis

Mar 21, 2023 at 05:23 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed LS Joe Cardona and DB Cody Davis as unrestricted free agents. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Cardona, 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with New England after originally joining the Patriots as a fifth-round draft pick (166th overall) out of Navy in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has played in 127 regular season games and 13 postseason games during his tenure with New England. Last season, Cardona was limited to 14 games, finishing the season on injured reserve following an injury.

Davis, 33, is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons with the St. Louis/L.A. Rams (2013-17), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-19) and New England (2020-22). Davis was originally signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville on March 23, 2020. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder originally joined the NFL as a rookie free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 2013 out of Texas Tech. Davis signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent from St. Louis on March 15, 2018. He has played in 133 regular season games with six starts and has 36 tackles on defense, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and 77 special teams tackles. Davis has also played in two postseason games. Last season, Davis was limited to six games with six special teams tackles.

