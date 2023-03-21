Patriots Re-Sign LS Joe Cardona and DB Cody Davis

Cardona , 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with New England after originally joining the Patriots as a fifth-round draft pick (166th overall) out of Navy in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has played in 127 regular season games and 13 postseason games during his tenure with New England. Last season, Cardona was limited to 14 games, finishing the season on injured reserve following an injury.

Davis, 33, is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons with the St. Louis/L.A. Rams (2013-17), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-19) and New England (2020-22). Davis was originally signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville on March 23, 2020. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder originally joined the NFL as a rookie free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 2013 out of Texas Tech. Davis signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent from St. Louis on March 15, 2018. He has played in 133 regular season games with six starts and has 36 tackles on defense, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and 77 special teams tackles. Davis has also played in two postseason games. Last season, Davis was limited to six games with six special teams tackles.