Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 16 - 03:20 PM | Tue Feb 21 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Announce that Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater will Return this Season

Dussault's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Wide Receiver Fits for the Patriots Heading into the Combine

Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Mailbag: Bill O'Brien's impact, best use of cap space and finding help up front

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

NFL Notes: Mahomes' performance was truly Super

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Report: Patriots Re-Sign Veteran OT Conor McDermott 

The Patriots are bringing back McDermott after the veteran started the last six games for New England at right tackle last season.

Feb 18, 2023 at 09:35 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots offensive tackle Conor McDermott (75).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots offensive tackle Conor McDermott (75).

The Patriots are in an offseason where adding significant resources at offensive tackle is a certainty.

New England made the first move to solidify their depth at the position by reportedly re-signing veteran offensive tackle Conor McDermott, who was set to become a free agent. The Patriots are bringing back McDermott after the six-year pro started the last six games of the 2022 season at right tackle for the Pats, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

After spending the first half of the season with the Jets, the Patriots signed McDermott off New York's practice squad, and he was serviceable on the right side. McDermott didn't allow a sack in pass protection in six starts, and although he wasn't as strong in the second halves of games, he helped stabilize a right tackle spot that had a bumpy year.

New England started the season by flipping former first-rounder Isaiah Wynn to right tackle, and Wynn struggled with the transition. Then, the Pats brought back Marcus Cannon for a short stint, which also was unsuccessful, and 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste made three starts. Those three struggled with injuries and performance and are now pending free agents, with Cajuste a restricted free agent this offseason.

The right tackle position was a significant weakness in the Patriots offensive line throughout the season. McDermott came in when the team was searching for bodies and proved worthy of a roster spot.

Related Links

"Thank God we have him," head coach Bill Belichick said of McDermott late last season. "He's done a good job. He's been dependable and tough. He's been out there, been durable."

Along with a successful six-game stint with the team last season, the Patriots new offensive line coach, according to reports, Adrian Klemm, was McDermott's O-Line coach at UCLA before the Pats selected the veteran tackle in the 2017 draft.

The connection to Klemm and McDermott's reliability a year ago might suggest he'll have a chance to play a prominent role in 2023. However, and it's no knock on McDermott, the better route is for McDermott to serve as a backup to solidify the depth behind larger acquisitions. McDermott joins incumbent left tackle Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-rounder Andrew Stueber as the only two tackles on the roster. From that sense, it's a good depth signing, and McDermott has proved he can start in a pinch.

Still, re-signing McDermott shouldn't alter New England's bigger offseason plans at the position. The Patriots should allocate more significant resources, such as the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and possibly a top-tier free agent, on offensive tackle to find at least one starter with more upside.

Nevertheless, there's nothing wrong with building out depth along the offensive line, and McDermott is a quality backup and emergency starter.

Related Content

news

Dussault's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers

The Patriots check off three major needs, headlined by a dynamic weapon in Mike Dussault's first mock draft of the 2023 offseason.

news

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

news

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Wide Receiver Fits for the Patriots Heading into the Combine

Ranking the best fits to pair with quarterback Mac Jones as a number one receiver for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Notes: Mahomes' performance was truly Super

Playing on a bad ankle and trailing by 10, Patrick Mahomes wouldn't let the Chiefs lose.

news

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Here are 5 questions to be answered over the next three months as the Patriots look to rebuild a playoff contender in 2023.

news

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on Fox Business to discuss Tom Brady's retirement, his support for quarterback Mac Jones, and more.

news

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

news

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon recaps his week in Las Vegas for the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

news

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

With NFL Honors Night on the horizon it's time to hand out some awards.

news

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

The Patriots head coach was part of a special group of guests joining Tom Brady's first "Let's Go" podcast since announcing his retirement.

news

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Who are some of the big names the Pats could target this offseason?

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots Re-Sign Veteran OT Conor McDermott

Patriots Release DL LaBryan Ray

Patriots Announce that Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater will Return this Season

Dussault's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2023 NFL Draft First Round Order

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium

In honor of American Heart Month, Robert Kraft surprised Jacob Smith and his family during a visit to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots DL Lawrence Guy: Mac Jones 'has a bright future' ahead of him 'Super Bowl Live'

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy talks about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' bright future in an interview on NFL Network's 'Super Bowl Live' ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at the Pro Bowl Games

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 announced at NFL Honors

Various members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame introduce cornerback Ronde Barber, head coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive tackle Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, left tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 at the 2023 NFL Honors.

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at Pro Bowl Games Practice

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during practices for the Pro Bowl games.

Patriots WR coach Troy Brown discusses coaching West team to Shrine Bowl victory

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown discusses coaching the West team to a Shrine Bowl victory in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising