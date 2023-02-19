Report: Patriots Re-Sign Veteran OT Conor McDermott 

New England made the first move to solidify their depth at the position by reportedly re-signing veteran offensive tackle Conor McDermott, who was set to become a free agent. The Patriots are bringing back McDermott after the six-year pro started the last six games of the 2022 season at right tackle for the Pats, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

After spending the first half of the season with the Jets, the Patriots signed McDermott off New York's practice squad, and he was serviceable on the right side. McDermott didn't allow a sack in pass protection in six starts, and although he wasn't as strong in the second halves of games, he helped stabilize a right tackle spot that had a bumpy year.

New England started the season by flipping former first-rounder Isaiah Wynn to right tackle, and Wynn struggled with the transition. Then, the Pats brought back Marcus Cannon for a short stint, which also was unsuccessful, and 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste made three starts. Those three struggled with injuries and performance and are now pending free agents, with Cajuste a restricted free agent this offseason.