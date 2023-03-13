Report: Patriots trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons

Smith could not replicate that production in two seasons with the Patriots, producing just 55 catches and a single touchdown after signing a four-year deal during the 2021 offseason. With the trade, the move is expected to open up approximately $4 million in additional cap space as the Patriots get some extra room to operate with once free agency officially opens on Wednesday.

With Hunter Henry still under contract, along with depth options Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington, the tight end group isn't barren without Smith. With an intriguing draft class at the position, they could still make an impact addition at the spot, as Henry enters the final year of his free agent contract that he signed shortly after Smith agreed to join New England.

In my latest mock draft I grabbed Michigan's Luke Schoomaker, while Lazar took Sam LaPorta, two promising prospects that could check a lot of boxes with the Patriots.