Analysis: How Will the Patriots Defense Replace Devin McCourty in the Secondary?

The Patriots find themselves in familiar territory again, where they have to replace a franchise legend from the dynasty era after a tremendous 13-year career for safety Devin McCourty.

A three-time Super Bowl champ and two-time Pro Bowler, McCourty's accomplishments on the field are only one aspect of his story. His off-field contributions made him an ideal representation of the organization. There's absolutely zero doubt in anyone's mind that McCourty will wear a red jacket soon as a Patriot Hall of Famer, but due to his consistency and resume, he deserves consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well.

"It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships, and then there is Devin McCourty. Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community."

"For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance. I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of McCourty.

Although teams don't easily replace franchise pillars like McCourty, New England's defense must turn the page quickly as the roster-building begins for the 2023 season next week and Belichick's track record suggests that he won't take that task lightly. When Patriot great Patrick Chung was leaning toward retirement following the 2019 season, the Pats used their top draft selection on safety Kyle Dugger to replace Chung in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Belichick is notorious for stockpiling versatile safeties, and you can bet he'll invest heavily in filling the void left behind by McCourty. McCourty often spoke about the onus put on the safeties to be impact playmakers in their roles and, most importantly, keep the top on the defense to eliminate big plays.

The Pats have options in the veteran market and the draft. But replacing McCourty's leadership, communication, football IQ, and ability to protect the deep part of the field will be challenging, and that could drive New England toward significant changes.

Schematically, the Patriots typically lean on single-high safety coverages such as cover-one (man) and cover-three (zone) more than most defenses. Last season, the Patriots were in single-high coverages at the third-highest rate in the NFL at 64.9 percent, trailing only Belichick disciple Josh Boyer in Miami (66.7%) and the Los Angeles Rams (65.3%), per NextGen Stats.

Although Belichick's defense still ranks near the top in single-high rate, the NFL is reacting to passing game tendencies and the college game in transitioning to more split-safety schemes. In college, true center fielders are harder to come by, and the wide-openness of the passing game encourages more split-safety zones. With it becoming increasingly more difficult to defend high-powered passing attacks and elite quarterbacks, even the Patriots are leaning more on two-high safety shells as that strategy trickles up to the NFL.

With each passing season, we've seen an uptick in split-safety coverages from New England. The Pats defense was in split-safety coverages on 31.1% of their passing plays last season, a noticeable increase from 19.2% the year before. Here are their percentages over the last five seasons: 19.8% (2018), 25.7% (2019), 23.4% (2020), 19.2% (2021), and 31.1% (2022).

Along with the league-wide shift toward more split-safety schemes, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Joshuah Bledsoe, and hybrid DBs Jalen Mills and Marcus Jones are better fits covering half the field, as is cornerback Jonathan Jones if he's retained. Rather than forcing one of those players into significant snaps in a single-high role, this might be a smoother transition.