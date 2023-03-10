2023 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

NOTABLE EXTERNAL FREE AGENTS: Jessie Bates (CIN), Jordan Poyer (BUF), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (PHI), Duron Harmon (LV), Logan Ryan (TB).

POSITION ANALYSIS

Safety has been one of the deepest position groups of recent years but there are significant questions facing them this season as Devin McCourty is once again due to hit free agency. The long-time Patriots champion and leader has been critical to the fabric of the team but at 35 years old everyone is aware that he could choose to hang them up this offseason.

Despite good depth with Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips under contract, there is no one that knows the defense like McCourty, nor is there a rangy free safety that could take over back-end duties immediately. An answer on D-Mac should be forthcoming in the next week and then the Patriots can proceed with filling the roster hole if necessary.

Jabrill Peppers is like Dugger and Phillips as primarily a box safety but he brought some thump in 2022, playing 35 percent of the defensive snaps. Even if he's a bit redundant as far as strong safeties go, Peppers plays with an aggressive streak that should be welcomed back unless he's looking to maximize his play time in a system less reliant on so many safeties. Josh Bledsoe showed some promise last season in training camp and is another strong safety type. His potential development could be a wild card here, at least as far as retaining Peppers goes.

Let's shy away from the strong safety types then and focus more on possibilities on the back end should McCourty not return. Jessie Bates and Jordan Poyer are the highlights of the group, while Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is just 25 and coming off a solid season. All are likely to cash with significant deals this offseason.

If the Patriots wanted to tap the well of old friends, Duron Harmon is an easy fit at free safety, while Logan Ryan could also be a possibility. Harmon has broken 1,000 snaps in each of his last three seasons at free safety and at 32-years-old could be an ideal stopgap post-McCourty for a couple years.