2023 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Dalvin Tomlinson is a nice interior fit with his size but could command a $10 million-per-year-plus payday, as will the pair of interior Eagles defenders Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox. Johnathan Hankins and Jerry Tillery could be cheaper players to take a flyer on, but it's hard to top Davis' experience in the Patriots system while considering others who have been unable to find a stable home while bouncing around the league. Tomlinson is still just 29 and was consistent in his two years with the Vikes after spending his first four years with the Giants, but he won't be cheap.

Maurice Hurst is a local kid who tore his biceps with the 49ers and missed the entire 2022 season after playing just 41 total snaps for them in 2021. More of a passing down interior penetrator type, Hurst could be an alternative to retaining Ekuale, who paired with Barmore as the primary interior pass rush duo.