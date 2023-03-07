2023 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Former first-round picks Mike McGlinchey (49ers) and Kaleb McGary (Falcons) are also set to be free agents. McGlinchey was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and although he's been in Shanahan's outside zone system, his 6-8, 310-pound frame and playing strength suggest he'd transition to a downhill scheme just fine. McGlinchey would be an immediate upgrade and fits the mold of a high pick that the Pats didn't have a chance at in the draft but now do as an unrestricted free agent (think Stephon Gilmore).

McGary was a developmental tackle entering the league as the 31st overall pick in the 2019 draft. Although it took him some time, he's a dominant run blocker coming off his best season in pass protection, making him an excellent fit at right tackle. The best pass blocker of the group is a more under-the-radar target in Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor. Taylor might not have the name recognition or run-blocking skill as the first two names mentioned, but he allowed just 21 quarterback pressures in 734 pass-blocking reps with the Jags last season.

All three free-agent tackles mentioned above would be immediate starters, but it'll cost the Patriots significantly to lure them to New England. McGary or McGlinchey seem like better fits for what the Pats look for in right tackles, favoring size and run blocking. Still, all three would significantly upgrade the right side of the offensive line.

There's also a strong possibility that the Patriots would rather use their first-round draft selection on an offensive tackle rather than allocate significant cap space to a free agent. As Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh told Patritos.com at the combine, good offensive tackles are expensive, so having a starter on a rookie contract is good business.

There are six first-round options that the Patriots ought to consider with the 14th overall pick or slightly later in a trade-back. Here they are in order of our rankings: Broderick Jones, Paris Johnson, Peter Skoronski, Anton Harrison, Dawand Jones, and Darnell Wright.

If the Pats view Trent Brown as a viable starter for the 2023 season, they could sign a free agent or draft a tackle in the first round. If not, and they release Brown, it could present a sign one and draft one (or two) scenario where they completely rebuild the position.