Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Mar 07 - 02:00 PM | Thu Mar 09 - 11:55 AM

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Options at wideout, drafting a plan and more

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Combine's lost luster hasn't stopped the hype

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

8 Key Takeaways from NFL Scouting Combine

Combine Recap: Patriots Meet With Top Prospects at Positions of Need in Indianapolis

Top Alabama Prospects Discuss Playing for Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Eight Takeaways From Wide Receiver and Tight End Workouts at the NFL Combine

Six Takeaways From Cornerback and Safety Workouts at the NFL Combine

Patriots Debrief: Day Four of the 2023 NFL Combine

Draft prospects reflect on time with Patriots coaches at the Shrine Bowl

Combine prospects highlight Mac Jones' impact, competitiveness

Photos: Patriots Players Read Across America

Matt Groh Discusses the Upcoming Offseason for the Patriots From the NFL Combine

Five Takeaways From Defensive Line and Linebacker Workouts at the NFL Combine

Patriots Debrief: Day Three of the 2023 NFL Combine

2023 NFL Draft First Round Order

Matthew Judon joins NFL+ at the 2023 NFL Combine to analyze draft prospects

Marcus Jones' stellar rookie season no surprise to former Houston teammates

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023’s free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we’ll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the offensive line.

Mar 07, 2023 at 03:25 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (76).
Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (76).

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the offensive line.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS: Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste (RFA), Marcus Cannon, James Ferentz

NOTABLE EXTERNAL FREE AGENTS: Orlando Brown, Mike McGlinchey, Kaleb McGary, Jawaan Taylor, George Fant, Kelvin Beachum, Taylor Lewan, Andre Dillard, Jermaine Eluemunor

POSITION ANALYSIS

The Patriots biggest hole on their roster is evident to anyone assessing the teams' approach heading into the 2023 offseason.

Although we can argue receiving talent versus pass protection all day, New England's offensive line took a step back and must return to form to give Mac Jones, or any quarterback, a chance to succeed in this offense. The Pats went from fourth in PFF's pass-blocking efficiency metric in the 2021 season to 15th a year ago, with major coaching issues and inferior personnel, especially at right tackle, which was a revolving door. Now, three tackles who started games for them in the 2022 season are free agents as the team looks to upgrade.

The Patriots are reportedly adding experienced offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to Bill O'Brien's staff, while they'll also retain veteran swing tackle Conor McDermott as depth. Still, their current offensive tackle depth chart includes just three players: Trent Brown, 2022 seventh-rounder Andrew Stueber, and McDermott.

Related Links

Patriots tackle Trent Brown (77).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots tackle Trent Brown (77).

It's a top priority to find starting-caliber offensive tackles. Brown is coming off an inconsistent season after moving back to the left side, and the team would create $8 million in cap space by releasing him, while Stueber is a total unknown following a redshirt rookie season. Brown will likely return as a stop-gap at one tackle spot for a year. He's capable of playing better than in 2022, and his film wasn't all that bad, considering the situation around him.

However, head coach Bill Belichick should have every option on the table to acquire an immediate starter and potentially double or triple-dip into this offseason's talent pool. Luckily, there are a plethora of intriguing options through free agency and the draft at the position.

Starting with free agency, Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown will reportedly not be franchise tagged and will hit the open market. Brown has tremendous size, playing strength, and nimble feet for his stature, making him a well-rounded blocker in all phases. But if he hits unrestricted free agency, he will be one of the best players available and command over $20 million per year.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69).
AP Photo by Ben Liebenberg
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69).

Former first-round picks Mike McGlinchey (49ers) and Kaleb McGary (Falcons) are also set to be free agents. McGlinchey was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and although he's been in Shanahan's outside zone system, his 6-8, 310-pound frame and playing strength suggest he'd transition to a downhill scheme just fine. McGlinchey would be an immediate upgrade and fits the mold of a high pick that the Pats didn't have a chance at in the draft but now do as an unrestricted free agent (think Stephon Gilmore).

McGary was a developmental tackle entering the league as the 31st overall pick in the 2019 draft. Although it took him some time, he's a dominant run blocker coming off his best season in pass protection, making him an excellent fit at right tackle. The best pass blocker of the group is a more under-the-radar target in Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor. Taylor might not have the name recognition or run-blocking skill as the first two names mentioned, but he allowed just 21 quarterback pressures in 734 pass-blocking reps with the Jags last season.

All three free-agent tackles mentioned above would be immediate starters, but it'll cost the Patriots significantly to lure them to New England. McGary or McGlinchey seem like better fits for what the Pats look for in right tackles, favoring size and run blocking. Still, all three would significantly upgrade the right side of the offensive line.

There's also a strong possibility that the Patriots would rather use their first-round draft selection on an offensive tackle rather than allocate significant cap space to a free agent. As Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh told Patritos.com at the combine, good offensive tackles are expensive, so having a starter on a rookie contract is good business.

There are six first-round options that the Patriots ought to consider with the 14th overall pick or slightly later in a trade-back. Here they are in order of our rankings: Broderick Jones, Paris Johnson, Peter Skoronski, Anton Harrison, Dawand Jones, and Darnell Wright.

If the Pats view Trent Brown as a viable starter for the 2023 season, they could sign a free agent or draft a tackle in the first round. If not, and they release Brown, it could present a sign one and draft one (or two) scenario where they completely rebuild the position.

Either way, the offensive tackle play must improve from last season, and significant resources should be devoted to upgrading the offensive line throughout the offseason.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the defensive line.

news

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

news

NFL Notes: Combine's lost luster hasn't stopped the hype

Despite teams apparently de-emphasizing the Combine, the hype surrounding the event remains quite high.

news

8 Key Takeaways from NFL Scouting Combine

Here are my key takeaways from a Patriots perspective after a full week in Indianapolis talking to 2023 prospects.

news

Combine Recap: Patriots Meet With Top Prospects at Positions of Need in Indianapolis

The Patriots met with several top prospects at positions of need at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis over the last week.

news

Top Alabama Prospects Discuss Playing for Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Here are some fits for the Patriots offense in the draft that previously played for Bill O'Brien at Alabama.

news

Eight Takeaways From Wide Receiver and Tight End Workouts at the NFL Combine

On a night where a few wide receivers were disappointing, one wideout had a stellar workout at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

news

Six Takeaways From Cornerback and Safety Workouts at the NFL Combine

The cornerbacks were center-stage at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night, a position the Patriots could target early in the draft.

news

Combine prospects highlight Mac Jones' impact, competitiveness

A top receiver and three former teammates acknowledged the Patriots quarterback has made a lasting impression.

news

Matt Groh Discusses the Upcoming Offseason for the Patriots From the NFL Combine

The Patriots Director of Player Personnel spoke exclusively with Patriots.com about the NFL Scouting Combine and more.

news

Matthew Judon joins NFL+ at the 2023 NFL Combine to analyze draft prospects

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joined NFL+ to analyze the defensive line and linebacker groups at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Combine's lost luster hasn't stopped the hype

Patriots Mailbag: Options at wideout, drafting a plan and more

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

A list of the ten fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Best of defensive linemen 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Best moments from D-Linemen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Best of quarterbacks 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Watch the best of quarterbacks workouts during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Best of linebackers 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Best moments from the Linebackers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Best of running backs 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Watch the best of running backs workouts from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Post-combine prospect comparisons 'NFL Now'

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Steve Wyche share their post-combine prospect comparisons.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising