The following is the 2023 NFL Draft first round order. The first round will start on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City, Missouri with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 28, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 29.
2023 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER
|#
|TEAM
|WIN
|LOSS
|TIE
|WIN %
|1.
|Chicago Bears
|3
|14
|0
|.176
|2.
|Houston Texans
|3
|13
|1
|.206
|3.
|Arizona Cardinals
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|4.
|Indianapolis Colts
|4
|12
|1
|.265
|5.
|Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|6.
|Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|7.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|11
|0
|.353
|8.
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|9.
|Carolina Panthers
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|10.
|Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|11.
|Tennessee Titans
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|12.
|Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|13.
|New York Jets
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|14.
|New England Patriots
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|15.
|Green Bay Packers
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|16.
|Washington Commanders
|8
|8
|1
|.500
|17.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|18.
|Detroit Lions
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|19.
|Tampa Bay Buccanneers
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|20.
|Seattle Seahawks
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|21.
|Miami Dolphins (choice forfeited)
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|22.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|23.
|Baltimore Ravens
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|24.
|Minnesota Vikings
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|25.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|26.
|New York Giants
|9
|7
|1
|.559
|27.
|Dallas Cowboys
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|28.
|Buffalo Bills
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|29.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|30.
|New Orleans Saints (from Denver through Miami and San Francisco)
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|31.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|14
|3
|0
|.824
|32.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|14
|3
|0
|.824