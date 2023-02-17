Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Announce that Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater will Return this Season

Dussault's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Wide Receiver Fits for the Patriots Heading into the Combine

Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Mailbag: Bill O'Brien's impact, best use of cap space and finding help up front

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

NFL Notes: Mahomes' performance was truly Super

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

2023 NFL Draft First Round Order

The following is the 2023 NFL Draft first round order. The first round will start on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City, Missouri with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 28, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 29.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at the NFL Draft.
AP Photo by John Locher
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at the NFL Draft.

2023 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER

Table inside Article
#TEAMWINLOSSTIEWIN %
1.Chicago Bears3140.176
2.Houston Texans3131.206
3.Arizona Cardinals4130.235
4.Indianapolis Colts4121.265
5.Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)5120.294
6.Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)5120.294
7.Las Vegas Raiders6110.353
8.Atlanta Falcons7100.412
9.Carolina Panthers7100.412
10.Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)7100.412
11.Tennessee Titans7100.412
12.Houston Texans (from Cleveland)7100.412
13.New York Jets7100.412
14.New England Patriots890.471
15.Green Bay Packers890.471
16.Washington Commanders881.500
17.Pittsburgh Steelers980.529
18.Detroit Lions980.529
19.Tampa Bay Buccanneers890.471
20.Seattle Seahawks980.529
21.Miami Dolphins (choice forfeited)980.529
22.Los Angeles Chargers1070.588
23.Baltimore Ravens1070.588
24.Minnesota Vikings1340.765
25.Jacksonville Jaguars980.529
26.New York Giants971.559
27.Dallas Cowboys1250.706
28.Buffalo Bills1330.813
29.Cincinnati Bengals1240.750
30.New Orleans Saints (from Denver through Miami and San Francisco)1340.765
31.Philadelphia Eagles1430.824
32.Kansas City Chiefs1430.824

