Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Patriots re-sign veteran OL James Ferentz

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

Patriots Mailbag: Options at wideout, drafting a plan and more

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Combine's lost luster hasn't stopped the hype

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

8 Key Takeaways from NFL Scouting Combine

Combine Recap: Patriots Meet With Top Prospects at Positions of Need in Indianapolis

Top Alabama Prospects Discuss Playing for Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Eight Takeaways From Wide Receiver and Tight End Workouts at the NFL Combine

Six Takeaways From Cornerback and Safety Workouts at the NFL Combine

Patriots Debrief: Day Four of the 2023 NFL Combine

Draft prospects reflect on time with Patriots coaches at the Shrine Bowl

Combine prospects highlight Mac Jones' impact, competitiveness

Photos: Patriots Players Read Across America

Matt Groh Discusses the Upcoming Offseason for the Patriots From the NFL Combine

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023’s free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we’ll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the linebackers.

Mar 09, 2023 at 08:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson (30).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson (30).

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the linebackers.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS: Mack Wilson, Raekwon McMillan

NOTABLE EXTERNAL FREE AGENTS: Zach Cunningham (TEN), Devin Bush (PIT), Lavonte David (TB), Tremaine Edmunds (BUF), Rashaan Evans (ATL).

POSITION ANALYSIS

Last year the Patriots acquired linebacker Mack Wilson from the Browns via trade and had signed Raekwon McMillan to an extension though he was lost for the season early in 2021's training camp. The duo offered some intriguing potential heading into 2022 that never really materialized. McMillan played just 23 percent of the defensive snaps, though he picked up a fumble for a touchdown and also had an interception. Wilson played 21 percent of the defensive snaps, the same limited role that he had with the Browns.

Both McMillan and Wilson are free agents and do still seem like possibilities to return even if they didn't set the world on fire last season.

In-season the team extended Jahlani Tavai for two more years in a sign that the team still prefers their off-the-ball linebackers to major in size and physicality. Tavai had a career year, playing half the defensive snaps and emerging as the latest versatile inside/outside linebacker in New England. He was a nice complement for Ja’Whaun Bentley who had his most productive season in 2022 with three sacks, 125 total tackles and led the team with 47 stops.

The depth behind Bentley and Tavai is largely unproven, with veteran Terez Hall returning to the mix this offseason, veteran special teamer Calvin Munson, and Olakunle Fatukasi, a 2022 undrafted rookie who spent time with the Bucs and Broncos before landing in New England.

Thus it seems the team needs at least one more off-the-ball 'backer in the mix, perhaps one with the athletic potential that Wilson and McMillan brought to the fold last year. But is that role worth a big splash in free agency? It seems more ideally a good starting place for a mobile rookie linebacker, but let's take a look at some of the big names on the market.

Zach Cunningham has bounced around a bit but has good athletic potential, and everyone knows Devin Bush has similar traits as does Lavonte David. Rashaan Evans has disappointed since being a 2018 first-rounder, but his Alabama pedigree can't be ignored.

The most appealing of the class though has to be Tremaine Edmunds, who is still under 25 and is a big, mobile linebacker who seems to fit the Patriots mold with plus movement skills. He's projected to make $11 million per year on his next deal. Bentley and Tavai are both making in the $1-2 million range so locking up Edmunds would be a major change.

The Patriots continue to seem to prefer bigger safeties to smaller linebackers and with their top two linebacker locked up along with Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips, this is another position group that the team seems unlikely to make a big splash on.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the wide receivers.

news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the edge players.

news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the running backs.

news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the offensive line.

news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the defensive line.

news

NFL Notes: Combine's lost luster hasn't stopped the hype

Despite teams apparently de-emphasizing the Combine, the hype surrounding the event remains quite high.

news

8 Key Takeaways from NFL Scouting Combine

Here are my key takeaways from a Patriots perspective after a full week in Indianapolis talking to 2023 prospects.

news

Combine Recap: Patriots Meet With Top Prospects at Positions of Need in Indianapolis

The Patriots met with several top prospects at positions of need at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis over the last week.

news

Top Alabama Prospects Discuss Playing for Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Here are some fits for the Patriots offense in the draft that previously played for Bill O'Brien at Alabama.

news

Eight Takeaways From Wide Receiver and Tight End Workouts at the NFL Combine

On a night where a few wide receivers were disappointing, one wideout had a stellar workout at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots re-sign veteran OL James Ferentz

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inspire to empower on International Women's Day

Members of New England's front office come together and reflect on experiences, memories and the future as trailblazers in the industry.

Patriots Recap: The 2023 NFL Combine

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar discuss position group observations and wrap up what stood out at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

GMFB: Marcus Jones gives advice to incoming rookie class

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones wakes up with "GMFB" and gives advice to incoming rookie class.

Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

A list of the ten fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Best of defensive linemen 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Best moments from D-Linemen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Best of quarterbacks 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Watch the best of quarterbacks workouts during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising