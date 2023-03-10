2023 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Official website of the New England Patriots

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the tight ends.

Mar 10, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88).
AP Photo by Julio Cortez
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88).

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS: None

NOTABLE EXTERNAL FREE AGENTS: Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz, Evan Engram, Austin Hooper, Robert Tonyan, Hayden Hurst, Irv Smith, Jordan Atkins, Foster Moreau

POSITION ANALYSIS

The Patriots are at a crossroads with their big-ticket additions from the 2021 free-agency spending spree at tight end, which hasn't been as productive as everyone hoped.

Although the Hunter Henry - Jonnu Smith tandem rescued an area of the roster that lacked NFL-caliber talents before their arrival, the duo has combined for 146 receptions, 1,651 receiving yards, and 12 total touchdowns in two seasons with the Pats, coming off a two-year period where the Patriots had more cap dollars allocated to tight ends than any team in the NFL.

Henry accounts for most of that production in the passing game but saw his red-zone productivity dip with the offense's struggles a year ago and has taken a step back as an in-line blocker, where he struggled in the running game for most of the 2022 season.

Overall, we'd give the Henry acquisition a passing grade because he has been an above-average receiver since joining the team. However, Smith has struggled to fit in from the beginning as a role-specific contributor in the passing game. There's some untapped potential for Smith, who had a non-traditional route tree and has produced as a ball carrier every time he touches the ball. Still, it's hard to envision him developing into a high-volume player because of his limited route-running and comfortability as a receiver.

The Patriots might bank on Henry and Smith thriving with new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who has a knack for getting the most out of tight ends. But there's a way out if they so choose.

With the veteran tight end entering his final year of a three-year deal, the Patriots would clear $10.5 million in cap space by releasing Henry, but that's not on the table, according to reports. The team could also lower Henry's 2023 cap hit by restructuring or extending him, which might be the better option since he has been the more productive player.

Smith, on the other hand, is a bit more complicated. The Pats converted some of his 2022 salary to a signing bonus a year ago, so he has a higher cap hit that carries significant dead money with two years remaining on his deal. Since it's unlikely that another team would trade for Smith's contract, New England could apply the rarely used cap tool of a post-June 1st designation. Smith would be released immediately, but the team wouldn't receive any cap relief until after June 1st, meaning it wouldn't create immediate cap space. In short, getting out of the final two years of Smith's contract isn't an easy fix.

The Patriots signed their current tight end pairing to improve their passing game and have two impact players at the position that would dictate how defense's game plan their offense. Unfortunately, that has yet to pan out, and intriguing options are on the market.

Plus, New England didn't carry a third tight end on the 53-man roster a year ago, while Henry is entering the final year of his contract, and Smith is a year removed from a cleaner break in his deal. In other words, it's an opportune time to dip into a talent-rich pool to plan for the future, and the Pats are a year away from another transition period at tight end.

In free agency, the hot name will be Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. Gesicki is an athletic receiving tight end who can be a mismatch for certain defenders in coverage. He was more productive before Tyreek Hill started gobbling up targets in Miami's offense. Some veterans with Patriots connections, such as O'Brien's former tight end Jordan Atkins and Raiders tight end Foster Moreau, who spent last season in Josh McDaniels' system, are also on the free-agent market.

Along with a decent free-agent class at the position, the 2023 NFL Draft is being hyped by team executives and media alike as one of the best tight end classes in the last decade.

Related Links

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87).
AP Photo by AJ MAST
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87).

The projected first-rounders are Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Mayer is a do-it-all standout with plus traits as a receiver and a versatile blocker. Although his ceiling in the passing game might not be as high, Mayer is a terrific traditional "Y" tight end prospect.

As for Kincaid, the Utah standout is among the best receiving tight ends we've evaluated over the last few years. He's a shifty, smooth route-runner with excellent ball skills and a slithering YAC style.

The options continue beyond those two too. There's also big-time seam threat Luke Musgrave, the alien that is Darnell Washington, Tucker Kraft, Sam LaPorta, Zack Kuntz, and Alabama product Cameron Latu, who excelled with O'Brien.

Depending on how they decide to proceed, New England might not have an immediate need at tight end. But Henry and Smith shouldn't be viewed as players who are dynamic enough to run your offense through them, nor do defenses lose sleep at night game-planning against them.

In a great offseason to chase upside at the position, the Patriots could look to upgrade at tight end.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

