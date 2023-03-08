2023 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

After sharing the backfield at Alabama and New England, Harris doesn't have the miles on the odometer like some high-volume backs. He has been among the more efficient between-the-tackles runners since breaking out in his second season.

According to Over the Cap, Harris projects to earn a free-agent contract worth $5 million annually on the open market. The contract itself is doable for a productive player who is a growing voice inside the locker room, and it would maintain the backfield depth behind Stevenson for the near future.

However, second-year running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are the more cost-effective options. The Pats used two day-three selections at the position a year ago to recycle their depth, knowing Harris was in a contract year. If they hit on at least one of those picks, the shrewd thing to do is turn over the backup roles to the younger, fresher, and cheaper options.

Strong was drafted because he has breakaway speed and the skill set to play more in the passing game potentially. When given a chance, the 2022 fourth-rounder flashed that quickness and big-play ability with a 44-yard run against the Cardinals and a smooth lateral cut to get into some space the following week in Vegas. As a runner, there's something worth developing there, and the Pats were working with Strong in the passing game over the summer. Still, his ability to create quick separation at the top of routes and be a true impact player in the passing game is unknown.

As for the younger Harris, his wrecking ball running style produced a few notable runs against Arizona, and he has some potential as an early-down back who can spell Stevenson in the power back mold.