Eight Takeaways From Wide Receiver and Tight End Workouts at the NFL Combine

6. Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer Delivers a 8.08 Relative Athletic Score (Out of Ten)

As the consensus TE1 and most polished player at the position, Mayer's testing numbers were as good as he could've hoped based on his film. I didn't see an overly threatening straight-line athlete or sudden mover through the breakpoint with Mayer, so I wasn't expecting him to be a combine darling. Still, running a 4.7 in the 40-yard dash is acceptable, given how well-rounded and crafty he is as a route runner. There's great depth in this tight end class, making it similar to corner, where the Pats don't necessarily need to take a first-rounder since they can get a solid prospect at the position later in the draft. Still, Mayer is great at moving the chains and is an excellent blocker. I wouldn't blame any team for taking in the first round.

7. Georgia TE Darnell Washington is This Year's Jordan Davis?

Okay, maybe he isn't quite as freakish as Davis last year. But Washington posted an elite relative athletic score of 9.9 out of ten with a 4.64 40-yard dash at 6-6, 264 pounds. Excuse me, what? Elite size, great speed, and good explosiveness scores for the freight train out of Athens. Washington needs some technical refinement, but his playing strength gives you a third tackle with elite athleticism in the running game. He also has straight-line speed to threaten the seam, decent body control, hands to adjust to targets outside his frame, and he is a beast to bring down after the catch. His college receiving production is just scratching the surface for a player who is now easily a top-50 talent in this draft, if not higher.

8. Sam LaPorta and Zack Kuntz Rising Up the Tight End Draft Board

Despite the connection between head coach Bill Belichick and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, the Patriots haven't drafted a Hawkeye since 2007, which was a seventh-round flier. Iowa has turned into TEU lately, though, with George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, and Noah Fant. LaPorta is next in line. LaPorta is a bit undersized at 6-3, 245 pounds but finished with a great relative athletic score of 9.25 out of ten running an elite 40-yard dash (4.59). On tape, I see a crafty route runner who understands route tempo, works off leverage, and finds soft spots in the zone. He's not the most technically sound blocker, but he puts in the effort. He should be a top-100 pick.