Five Takeaways From Defensive Line and Linebacker Workouts at the NFL Combine 

In this class, edge rusher Nolan Smith was projected before the combine to land at the end of the first round. However, Smith will likely skyrocket up the draft board after his workout. The Georgia product ran an official 4.39-second 40-yard dash with a 41.5-inch vertical for an unofficial relative athletic score of 9.2 out of ten. On film, Smith's explosiveness is apparent with an excellent first step to test the edge as a pass-rusher and fire into gaps to make plays behind the line of scrimmage against the run. Smith's size at 6-2, 238 pounds projects as a standup outside linebacker in New England's system rather than a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end in an even front. But his athleticism being off the charts suggests he could easily handle those responsibilities. Depending on how free agency goes, a potential first-round target at 14.

2. Arkansas's Drew Sanders Doesn't Test at Combine, So Who Stood Out at Linebacker?

Our top linebacker didn't participate in athletic testing, but Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders went through on-field drills and looked very smooth during drills that simulated him dropping into coverage. Some evaluators thought Sanders was a little stiff on film, but he passed the eye test for us once again in that regard. Other than Sanders, consensus top linebacker Trenton Simpson was expected to test well and did with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at 235 pounds. His 2021 film was better at Clemson, but Simpson switched positions as a junior and wasn't as quick to react to things this past fall. As for Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, our LB3, due to his excellent instincts, lateral quickness, and recognition in coverage, he had high marks in the jumps with a 37.5-inch vertical, 6.73 three-cone, and ran an official 4.65-second 40-yard dash at 249 pounds; that'll do for a day-two linebacker target. Lastly, Shrine Bowl star Anfernee Orji continues to impress. He has proved that he can cover better than the narrative suggests to go along with a thumping downhill style against the run. Orji ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at 230 pounds, projecting as a solid day three option.

3. Auburn EDGE Derick Hall is an Intriguing Second Round Prospect

One player who immediately caught the eye in film study before the combine was Auburn edge defender Derick Hall. Hall's tape shows an extremely powerful, twitchy edge-setter with excellent lower-body strength to anchor, post-up, shed blocks with strong hands, and compress the pocket. Although Hall isn't overly bendy to turn a tight corner, he's flexible in his lower half to play with great pad level, and now his athletic testing backs up his coverage reps, which were plentiful. Hall is a linear athlete who probably shouldn't be trusted with high-stress coverage assignments due to some stiffness in space but has all the makings of a stout edge setter in Bill Belichick's defense that stresses setting the edge.