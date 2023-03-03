Combine prospects highlight Mac Jones' impact, competitiveness

Mac Jones is about to enter his third NFL season but that doesn't mean his impact isn't still being felt in the college ranks and this week in Indianapolis a number of this year's prospects credited Mac not only for providing guidance and advice on the draft process but also his competitive drive that consistently showed up.

"The main thing was just the way Mac competed in practice," said safety Jordan Battle, who saw plenty of action against Mac during the Crimson Tide's practice sessions. "It was fun every day. I know when I first got there (in 2019), Mac was on scout (team), and I seen him every day, like, the way he would compete against us on scout team. So, I knew once he got that chance to start at Alabama, I knew he would be a great player. I knew there were a lot of doubters before he ever won a national championship, but I'm happy he silenced all the critics that year. I was happy for him."

Battle again referenced Mac when asked about who among his opponents had the sharpest tongue.

"The best trash-talker I faced at Alabama? Slick Mac Jones. I'll take Mac Jones. Probably the best trash-talker," said Battle, adding, "It was just like some slick stuff. Like, he'd complete a pass, and he was like, 'Oh yeah, I'm coming at you every play.' OK, I like that. Keep coming. I'm gonna catch a pick one day."