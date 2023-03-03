Matt Groh Discusses the Upcoming Offseason for the Patriots From the NFL Combine

Groh then explained his mindset heading into the offseason about the Patriots adding more playmakers on offense.

"With any of these positions, certainly at a playmaker position, there's a price you have to pay for these guys. So whether that's allocating cap space or allocating a high draft pick, to be aggressive, if you want to have those dynamic playmakers, you have to pay the price for them."

Another area where New England could add to their roster is offensive tackle. The Pats are reportedly bringing back veteran Conor McDermott after a successful six-game stint to end last season but have several more pending free agents and hopefully will find long-term solutions on both the left and right side.

Typically, as Groh outlines, premium talent at offensive tackle doesn't last long in the draft. Armed with the 14th overall pick, the Patriots could target a tackle as early as the first round.

"Tackle is always a popular position right behind quarterback and edge rusher. Those guys are often right up at the top of the draft boards," Groh said. "You talk about traits for a left tackle, you talk about traits for a right tackle, kind of put them in two different buckets. But ultimately, they have to block the same guys. T.J. Watt, he's not just going to the same side every time."

"Those guys, first and foremost, they have to be able to pass protect and keep the quarterback upright, keep the pocket clean. Then, you're looking for a guy who's got a certain kind of playing style to come in and fit what we're looking for, so those are certainly two things that are important."

Former Patriots great Sebastian Vollmer is attending the combine with Patriots Deutschland, and Groh pointed to the Pats Super Bowl champ as an example of a player who could play both on the left and right side.