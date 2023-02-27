Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

The Tackles

Jones and Johnson have just a season at left tackle but project favorably in the long term while Skoronski is a three-year starter at the position who has length questions that could ultimately land him at guard. How these linemen measure up should solidify their rankings, with the possibility that all three are gone by the time the Patriots make their first selection.

"When you look at Broderick Jones, I think his best football is still ahead of him," said Jeremiah. "He is incredibly strong. He is incredibly athletic. What he can do in the second-level stuff and the run game as well as in the screen game is outstanding. He sets a little bit of a unique set where he sets a little bit flat so there are times where guys can get upfield on him, but then he shows you the ability to recover and hang in there. So, you know, maybe a little top-heavy at times. He gets a little over-aggressive. He is a pretty physical player, but I think there's a lot to really like about him. I think he could play either side. I think he could play right tackle. He could play left tackle."