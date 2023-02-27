Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The Patriots will need a safety who can play in centerfield and wear multiple hats in the backend, which is where the Alabama product could step into McCourty's role. Branch played the "star" position as a slot defender in Nick Saban's defense. But Branch's size (6-0, 193 pounds) and excellent play speed suggest he might transition further away from the ball in the NFL. Branch's performance against Kansas State was one of the best tapes I've seen this cycle, and his click-and-close to fly to the football screams free safety. There's a chance he'll be the best player available on New England's board when the Patriots are on the clock.

8. Depth and Size at Cornerback Should be on Full Display in Indy

We've harped on the idea of the Patriots needing to target an outside corner with the body type to play full-time on the perimeter against bigger-bodied receivers. Although it's not at the top of our needs list, the Pats can't field a secondary filled with cornerbacks under six feet tall again, and it was a testament to those players and the coaching staff that they didn't get exposed each week by bigger receivers playing above the rim on their small CBs. There's something to be said for the fact that Belichick is great at finding late-round or UDFA diamonds in the rough at the position. But throughout his tenure, the Pats head coach has gone to the veteran market to acquire higher-end talent (Revis, Talib, Gilmore). Eventually, the Pats might take a chance on a first-round corner, something they haven't done since drafting McCourty, who eventually transitioned to safety, so they don't need to pay a premium for upside.

This draft is loaded with jumbo corners in the top 100. We've previously discussed first-round targets Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon, and Joey Porter Jr., but we'll also have our eye on likely day-two talents such as Maryland's Deonte Banks and Kansas State corner Julius Brents. This is a deep cornerback draft, and many of these CBs fit the mold the Patriots need as six-foot-plus-sized players.

9. Who is at the Combine From the Patriots Coaching Staff, and What is Their Involvement?

Here's one storyline we'll monitor that isn't directly related to the prospects participating in the combine. After spending a week in Vegas at the Shrine Bowl, one would expect new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to be present in Indy. With O'Brien coming directly from the college ranks back to the pros, how much input will he have on personnel decisions? O'Brien, and the same can be said for reported hire Adrian Klemm, has the unique perspective of coaching and coaching against many of these players. Could that intel give the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick a leg up in draft evaluations this year? Although it's unclear how much say Klemm and O'Brien will have in the draft room, surely the Pats will consult with the two former college coaches to get their two cents on prospects.

10. Gauging the Veteran Wide Receiver Market as Free Agency Buzz Heats Up