Analysis: How Will the Patriots Utilize New TE Mike Gesicki on Offense Next Season?

The Patriots offseason plan is starting to declare itself after their latest tight end addition on Friday morning.

Gesicki is a move tight end who spends most of his time detached from the formation, either out of the slot or out wide as a mismatch playmaker. Although he's an explosive straight-line athlete and an excellent contested catch target, Gesicki is a jumbo slot receiver operating on a vertical route tree.

Before discussing Gesicki's on-field fit in Bill O'Brien's offense, the big-picture plan is starting to make sense. The Pats are using free agency to fill out their depth and replace while hopefully upgrading recent departures (Meyers & Smith out — JuJu & Gesicki in), setting themselves up to go shopping for luxury items the rest of the way.

The Patriots headed into the 2022 draft needing a starting left guard after trading away Shaq Mason and failing to retain steady Ted Karras. Their roster did not have a viable option, meaning the hole was glaring. The vacancy forced the Patriots, a team needing top-end talent at premium positions, to take guard Cole Strange at the end of the first round.

Whether Strange was a reach or not is a moot point now, but the Patriots forced themselves into taking an interior offensive lineman that early out of necessity – if the season had started on a Sunday in May, New England did not have a starting left guard on the roster. Rather than the needle-moving selection they needed in the AFC arms race, they took a guard.

For the rest of this offseason, the Patriots can turn their attention to searching for the cherries on top rather than having their backs against the wall at a non-premium position. That doesn't mean they can be done adding in the veteran market. It just becomes a hunt for a bonafide number-one receiver, a shutdown corner, or a franchise left tackle. Those players don't grow on trees, but with the 14th overall pick in April, it's the best player available instead of a forced hand.

Returning to the Gesicki acquisition, the Patriots seem to be steering right into going full 2011 mode with O'Brien returning to orchestrate the offense. No, Henry and Gesicki aren't as dynamic as that duo. But it's spread formations to create pace and space, finding matchups in the middle of the field, and likely gun-runs into sub-package defenses coupled with play-action or RPO sequencing.

New England could still target a traditional in-line blocking tight end. However, the necessity to add that skill set is overblown from this vantage point if the plan is to spread things out. Plus, the team trusts Henry on low-stress blocking assignments to hold his ground.

As for Gesicki, let's get into his film with the Dolphins to project his role into the Patriots offense:

Before head coach Mike McDaniel's arrival in Miami, the Patriots new playmaker aligned as a detached receiver from the formation more than any tight end in the NFL. In 2021, 82.2 percent of his snaps were out wide or in the slot, leading all tight ends in that category.

However, Gesicki played the most in-line snaps since his rookie season in McDaniel's west coast system, which resembles Kyle Shanahan's offense in San Francisco. Due to the scheme change and target-magnet Tyreek Hill's arrival, Gesicki's production plummeted from 73 catches for 780 yards to 32 receptions for 362 yards last season. He also ran much fewer pass routes with McDaniel. In 2021, Gesicki ran the fourth-most routes of any tight end with 496 compared to 337 pass routes this past season.

Under former head coach Brian Flores, Gesicki had career seasons in a Patriots-style system, including with former Pats assistant Chad O'Shea in 2020, so there's a familiarity there.

Stating the obvious after the reported agreement, the Patriots feel like moving the athletic pass-catcher back into their offensive system will bring out the 2020-21 version of Gesicki. So what is that exactly, and how will Bill O'Brien tap into his receiving potential? Let's see.

SEAMS, CROSSERS, SKINNY POSTS, AND CORNERS

The Patriots newest addition's size (6-5, 250 pounds) and vertical speed (4.54s) make him a legitimate big-play receiver when he's unlocking his straight-line explosiveness.

Gesicki's most efficient routes throughout his career have been on a vertical plane where he can run through zone coverage, use his burst off the line to get behind linebackers and utilize that same initial quickness and a large frame to shield the catch point against man coverage. Gesicki is not known for his YAC ability, with just one broken tackle all last season, but he still creates big plays as a vertical threat.