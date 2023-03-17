Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

After four productive seasons with the Dolphins, including a breakout 2021 in which he had 73 catches for 780 yards, the arrival of head coach Mike McDaniel signaled a reduced workload for Gesicki. He started just one game and had just one touchdown catch on 32 receptions, less than half of his previous year's production while his snap totals were cut in half as well.

Gesicki is still only 27 years old and with 18 career touchdowns offers some intriguing red zone potential. Even in a draft class loaded with promising tight end prospects, the addition of Gesicki should provide an immediate impact. Bill O'Brien constructed a two-tight-end offense in the early 2010's that set records and now he'll have two veteran tight ends to employ. Gesicki was recruited to Penn State by O'Brien before being drafted in the second round of 2018's draft, so there's already an existing familiarity between the two.