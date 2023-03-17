Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing former Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. The team had a roster need at the position after trading Jonnu Smith to the Falcons and Gesicki should form a nice pairing with veteran Hunter Henry, providing the offense with an athletic player to be utilized by offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
After four productive seasons with the Dolphins, including a breakout 2021 in which he had 73 catches for 780 yards, the arrival of head coach Mike McDaniel signaled a reduced workload for Gesicki. He started just one game and had just one touchdown catch on 32 receptions, less than half of his previous year's production while his snap totals were cut in half as well.
Gesicki is still only 27 years old and with 18 career touchdowns offers some intriguing red zone potential. Even in a draft class loaded with promising tight end prospects, the addition of Gesicki should provide an immediate impact. Bill O'Brien constructed a two-tight-end offense in the early 2010's that set records and now he'll have two veteran tight ends to employ. Gesicki was recruited to Penn State by O'Brien before being drafted in the second round of 2018's draft, so there's already an existing familiarity between the two.
With reported offensive additions of Juju Smith-Schuster, James Robinson and now Gesicki, the Patriots have been remaking their offense in key playmaker positions while padding their depth along the offensive line and retaining their own players on defense.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer