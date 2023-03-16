Report: Patriots bring back long-time long snapper Joe Cardona

Good Morning Football and former Patriot Jason McCourty is developing a knack for breaking Patriots news as he's reported that free agent long snapper Joe Cardona and the Patriots have come to a deal. Cardona was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Navy and had yet to miss a game in New England before 2022 when a foot injury cost him the final three games of the year.
ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that it was a four-year pact with Cardona, securing the veteran for the long-term.
The Patriots had retained Tucker Addington after he filled in for Cardona down the final stretch, signing him to a two-year deal. It's not uncommon for the team to have two snappers through the offseason and with a four-year deal the reliable Cardona is expected to be sticking around New England for a while.
The bigger question is which punter he might be snapping the ball to. The team released Jake Bailey near the start of free agency and as of now, early in Free Agency, there is no punter on the Patriots roster. While in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine we spoke with a number of exciting prospects that present an array of versatile options like Bryce Baringer, (Michigan State), Adam Korsak (Rutgers), and Michael Turk (Oklahoma).
