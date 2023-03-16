Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Mar 16 - 03:00 PM | Tue Mar 21 - 11:55 AM

Report: Patriots Re-Sign LB Mack Wilson to a One-Year Deal

Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

Report: Patriots Signing RB James Robinson to Bolster Backfield Depth

Report: Patriots Make Splash By Signing Free-Agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Report: Patriots keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

Analysis: Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson to Two-Year Deal

Patriots Mailbag: Pats start free agency with internal focus, but external targets remain

Report: Jakobi Meyers signs three-year deal with Raiders

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

NFL Notes: Charting the Patriots FA course

Report: Patriots trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons

Dussault's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats fill a defensive need then get offensive

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Make a Big Trade to Acquire Star Receiver, Address Left Tackle Early

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Few Patriots were more impactful than Devin McCourty

Looking Back at Devin McCourty's 13 Year Patriots Career

Devin McCourty 'excited about what's to come' after announcing NFL retirement

Report: Patriots bring back long-time long snapper Joe Cardona

A long-time Patriot returns to the special teams units.

Mar 16, 2023 at 07:04 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona (49).
Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona (49).

Good Morning Football and former Patriot Jason McCourty is developing a knack for breaking Patriots news as he's reported that free agent long snapper Joe Cardona and the Patriots have come to a deal. Cardona was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Navy and had yet to miss a game in New England before 2022 when a foot injury cost him the final three games of the year.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that it was a four-year pact with Cardona, securing the veteran for the long-term.

The Patriots had retained Tucker Addington after he filled in for Cardona down the final stretch, signing him to a two-year deal. It's not uncommon for the team to have two snappers through the offseason and with a four-year deal the reliable Cardona is expected to be sticking around New England for a while.

The bigger question is which punter he might be snapping the ball to. The team released Jake Bailey near the start of free agency and as of now, early in Free Agency, there is no punter on the Patriots roster. While in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine we spoke with a number of exciting prospects that present an array of versatile options like Bryce Baringer, (Michigan State), Adam Korsak (Rutgers), and Michael Turk (Oklahoma).

Related Links

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots Re-Sign LB Mack Wilson to a One-Year Deal

The Patriots are retaining the fifth defensive player who was on the 2022 roster.

news

Report: Patriots Make Splash By Signing Free-Agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Patriots add a much-needed playmaker to the offense with the addition of Smith-Schuster.

news

Report: Patriots Sign Veteran OT Riley Reiff as Additions at Offensive Tackle Continue

The Patriots add another veteran offensive tackle to the mix with an 11-year veteran who has made 149 career starts in the NFL.

news

Report: Patriots keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal

Versatile safety hybrid Jabrill Peppers will be sticking around New England according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

news

Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

According to reports the Patriots made a signing to help shore up their offensive tackle position.

news

Report: Jakobi Meyers signs three-year deal with Raiders

According to reports, the Patriots will lose their leading receiver to Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.

news

Report: Patriots retain Jonathan Jones on two-year deal

According to reports the Patriots are wasting no time retaining their most tenured cornerback on the roster.

news

Report: Patriots trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons

The Patriots reportedly get an early jump on the start of the new league year by trading a tight end to Atlanta.

news

Report: Patriots re-up linebacker McMillan

According to a report from Jim McBride the Patriots continued rounding out their depth prior to the start of the 2023 NFL league year.

news

Report: Patriots re-sign veteran OL James Ferentz

According to reports, the Patriots continue to solidify their offensive line depth as the start of the new league and free agency open next week.

news

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is returning to New England and being named offensive coordinator of the Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots bring back long-time long snapper Joe Cardona

Patriots Sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer

Report: Patriots Re-Sign LB Mack Wilson to a One-Year Deal

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

Report: Patriots Signing RB James Robinson to Bolster Backfield Depth

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

The NFL Combine is complete and the grades are in. Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar update their Patriots mock draft picks to highlight Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison.

Looking Back at Devin McCourty's 13 Year Patriots Career

A look back at Devin McCourty's historical 13 year Patriots career.

Devin McCourty announces retirement during live stream with brother Jason

Patriots safety Devin McCourty during a live stream on his social accounts announced his retirement from the NFL.

Sights and Sounds from the 2023 NFL Combine

Take a look at the sights and sounds of the 2023 NFL Combine.

Inspire to empower on International Women's Day

Members of New England's front office come together and reflect on experiences, memories and the future as trailblazers in the industry.

Patriots Recap: The 2023 NFL Combine

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar discuss position group observations and wrap up what stood out at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising