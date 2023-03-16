Report: Patriots bring back long-time long snapper Joe Cardona

The Patriots had retained Tucker Addington after he filled in for Cardona down the final stretch, signing him to a two-year deal. It's not uncommon for the team to have two snappers through the offseason and with a four-year deal the reliable Cardona is expected to be sticking around New England for a while.

The bigger question is which punter he might be snapping the ball to. The team released Jake Bailey near the start of free agency and as of now, early in Free Agency, there is no punter on the Patriots roster. While in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine we spoke with a number of exciting prospects that present an array of versatile options like Bryce Baringer, (Michigan State), Adam Korsak (Rutgers), and Michael Turk (Oklahoma).