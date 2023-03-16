Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

Smith, 27, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with Tennessee (2017-20) and New England (2021-22). The 6-foot-3, 248-pounder originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (100th pick overall) by Tennessee out of Florida International in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Tennessee on March 19, 2021. Smith has played in 90 regular season games with 72 starts and has 169 receptions for 1,841 yards with 17 touchdowns. Last season with New England, Smith played in 14 games with eight starts and finished with 27 receptions for 245 yards. He has also played in seven postseason games with six starts and has 11 receptions for 87 yards with one touchdown.